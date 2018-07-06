Hashtag Highlights: Comic-Con swap, Jay-Z becomes a meme

Keeping up with all the social media this week in the world of entertainment? Or is it too many tweets, too little time? Not to worry, we’ve got you covered. Our new column, Hashtag Highlights, showcases five stories that generated major buzz.
Comic-Con switch-up
Yvette Nicole Brown is set to replace Chris Hardwick as moderator at AMC’s Comic-Con panels this year. But don’t overthink it, the actress suggests. According to her tweet Wednesday, she’s just “filling in for a friend.” Hardwick was dropped from the gig after sexual assault claims were made against him.
Read more: the latest on Chris Hardwick abuse allegations »
Sheeran honors a late fan
Ed Sheeran paid tribute to fan Melody Driscoll on Wednesday, who died at age 11. The two first met in 2016, when the singer-songwriter surprised Melody in the hospital for a private performance as she battled Rett Syndrome, among other health issues.
A tweet takes a turn
In a since-deleted tweet, the “Aquaman” actress warned of an alleged
Read more: Heard's tweet about an 'ICE checkpoint' fires up critics »
Jay, the cautious jet-skier
The Internet had a field day when photos of Jay-Z and Beyonce jet-skiing dropped, with the former decked out in some serious protective gear. As dozens of memes of the rapper circulated, 50 Cent couldn’t help weighing in, too.
Four ways to Fourth
From trolling the president to poolside fun, stars celebrated the Fourth of July in a variety of ways. Some standout posts include Sacha Baron Cohen’s cryptic Twitter video of
Updates:
7:30am: This story was updated with news of Cohen’s Showtime project.