At the 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' premiere, James Cromwell compares Trump to a T-rex

“They can’t be compared. Steven Spielberg brought me into the franchise — brought J.A. into the franchise too. So we’re both indebted to him, I guess, in some ways and I was very lucky. I was very green when I did the first movie, and he was very wonderful to me as far as giving me confidence and making me feel important and introducing me to the crew in a way that made me feel like I was a real contributor to the movie, even though my part was tiny.