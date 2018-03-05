Advertisement

Oscars recap in pictures: Backstage and on the red carpet at the 2018 Academy Awards

Oscars recap in pictures: Backstage and on the red carpet at the 2018 Academy Awards
  (Los Angeles Times)

The 90th edition of the Academy Awards came and went Sunday evening, filling its nearly four hours with laughter and tears, self-mocking and self-celebration and more than the usual amount of music. Jimmy Kimmel hosted for a second time, handily.

It was, as always, a long flight, stimulating in its scenic views, enervating in its length. Compared to some earlier years, there was a decided lack of turbulence.

There were two main narrative thrusts to the evening, one looking backward, one looking ahead — looking ahead was also looking outward, to a more inclusive film industry.

Complete coverage »

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Roger Deakins on stage after winning in cinematography for "Blade Runner 2049" at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Frances McDormand, left, after winning best actress for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" backstage with Jodie Foster, center, and Jennifer Lawrence at the 90th Academy Awards.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Gary Oldman accepts his best actor Oscar.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Allison Janney backstage at the 90th Academy Awards with her Oscar for best supporting actress.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson embrace after Rockwell won for best supporting actor.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Kobe Bryant with his Oscar for animated short film.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Greta Gerwig, left, and Laura Dern backstage at the 90th Academy Awards.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Ansel Elgort and Eiza Gonzalez backstage at the 90th Academy Awards.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Jordan Peele and Nicole Kidman backstage at the 90th Academy Awards.

Kelly Ripa during the arrivals at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Agnès Varda and JR during the arrivals at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Darrell Britt-Gibson during the arrivals at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
Andra Day during the arrivals at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Clockwise from top left: Kelly Ripa, Agnès Varda and JR, Andra Day and Darrell Britt-Gibson during the arrivals at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood. (Marcus Yam / Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Sunny Ozell, wife of actor Sir Patrick Stewart, reacting on the red carpet during the arrivals at the 90th Academy Awards.

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Allison Janney during the arrivals at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb during the arrivals at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Elisabeth Moss, right, during the arrivals at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Allison Williams during the arrivals at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Andy Serkis and Gael Garcia Bernal during the arrivals at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Mira Sorvino during the arrivals at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Taraji P. Henson during the arrivals at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu and Guillermo Del Toro during the arrivals at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Nicole Kidman during the arrivals at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement