Oscars recap in pictures: Backstage and on the red carpet at the 2018 Academy Awards

Roger Deakins on stage after winning in cinematography for "Blade Runner 2049" at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

Frances McDormand, left, after winning best actress for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" backstage with Jodie Foster , center, and Jennifer Lawrence at the 90th Academy Awards.

Gary Oldman accepts his best actor Oscar.

Allison Janney backstage at the 90th Academy Awards with her Oscar for best supporting actress.

Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson embrace after Rockwell won for best supporting actor.

Kobe Bryant with his Oscar for animated short film.

Greta Gerwig , left, and Laura Dern backstage at the 90th Academy Awards.

Ansel Elgort and Eiza Gonzalez backstage at the 90th Academy Awards.

