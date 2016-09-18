'Carpool Karaoke' has an Emmy, but how?

"The Late Late Show with James Corden" has created a viral video hit machine in recurring feature "Carpool Karaoke" which pairs Corden with the hottest musical celebrities (and First Lady Michelle Obama) and sends them bombing around town while participating in infectiously entertaining singalongs.
And now "Carpool Karaoke" has an Emmy of its very own.
But how?
"Carpool Karaoke" won the Emmy for Variety Special, thanks to a special primetime edition, that aired March 29, which repackaged some of the segments greatest hits, including appearances from Adele and Elton John, along with new footage from Corden's karaoke session with Jennifer Lopez.
What's interesting about the "Carpool Karaoke" win is that while material that often amounts to a clip show will often score a nomination in Variety Special, as "Best of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon Primetime Special" did in 2014, they rarely take home the prize.
Maybe it was a particularly weak year for the category?
Maybe. But let's look at the other nominees.
"Adele Live in New York City"
Adele, one of the most popular performers in the world, so much so that her "Carpool Karaoke" segment with Corden has scored over 127 million views on YouTube, aired a concert on NBC in December that was recorded from a November performance at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
"Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo"
Amy Schumer has an Emmy-winning TV series with "Inside Amy Schumer," a best-selling book in "The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo" and aired a comedy special on HBO in October, directed by Chris Rock and filmed at the Apollo Theater.
"Lemonade"
"Lemonade" was a visually audacious one-hour film aired by HBO that served as an accompaniment to global superstar Beyoncé's album of the same name. The film was a mystery until it aired on April 23, at which point it launched the album, as well as Beyoncé's subsequent world tour.
"The Kennedy Center Honors"
"The Kennedy Center Honors" which not only regularly gets nominated for Variety Special, but often wins, was particularly notable this year, due in large part to a incandescent performance by living legend Aretha Franklin, who performed soul classic ""(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" to honor songwriter Carole King, one of the night's nominees.
So what gave "Carpool Karaoke" the edge it needed to defeat such a formidable list of foes? It's impossible to say. Maybe it was just the right feel-good hit at the right time. Either way, check out Corden crooning with Jennifer Lopez below and marvel at the Emmy goodness.