'Carpool Karaoke' has an Emmy, but how?

"The Late Late Show with James Corden" has created a viral video hit machine in recurring feature "Carpool Karaoke" which pairs Corden with the hottest musical celebrities (and First Lady Michelle Obama) and sends them bombing around town while participating in infectiously entertaining singalongs.

And now "Carpool Karaoke" has an Emmy of its very own.

But how?

"Carpool Karaoke" won the Emmy for Variety Special, thanks to a special primetime edition, that aired March 29, which repackaged some of the segments greatest hits, including appearances from Adele and Elton John, along with new footage from Corden's karaoke session with Jennifer Lopez.

What's interesting about the "Carpool Karaoke" win is that while material that often amounts to a clip show will often score a nomination in Variety Special, as "Best of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon Primetime Special" did in 2014, they rarely take home the prize.

Maybe it was a particularly weak year for the category?

Maybe. But let's look at the other nominees.