Complete list of 2016 Emmy nominations and winners
“Game of Thrones” won best drama series at the 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards, while “Veep” took home the top comedy award. “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” also earned several awards, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus won her fifth consecutive Emmy in the lead comedy actress category. But what Sunday's show might best remembered for? Stirring speeches, such as Jill Soloway's call to "topple the patriarchy," Kate McKinnon setting Twitter on fire and, of course, Sandwich-gate.


Sept. 18, 2016
Sept. 18, 2016

John Oliver was pretty disappointed by a Beyonce-less Emmys

Jessica Gelt

John Oliver and the crew of “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” accept the award for variety talk series. (Chris Pizzello / Invision/Associated Press)
I thought Beyonce was gonna be here. I saw a seating chart and I was supposed to be sitting two rows behind her and I was going to stare at her head and experience happiness in a way I haven’t felt before … so this evening is a bit disappointing.

John Oliver, despite winning multiple awards at the 2016 Emmys

