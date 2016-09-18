TELEVISION
Complete list of 2016 Emmy nominations and winners
“Game of Thrones” won best drama series at the 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards, while “Veep” took home the top comedy award. “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” also earned several awards, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus won her fifth consecutive Emmy in the lead comedy actress category. But what Sunday's show might best remembered for? Stirring speeches, such as Jill Soloway's call to "topple the patriarchy," Kate McKinnon setting Twitter on fire and, of course, Sandwich-gate.


Sept. 18, 2016
Emmys, go for the free lipstick, stay for the sandwiches

Amy Kaufman and
Meredith Woerner

All the makeup freebies inside the Emmy Awards. (Los Angeles Times)
Not everyone has to leave the Emmy Awards empty-handed. Losers can stuff their purses full of L'Oreal mascara, lipstick in "Blake" pink color and an under eye de-puffer.

It's a win-win for those in need of free lipstick. 

Latest updates

