TELEVISION
Complete list of 2016 Emmy nominations and winners
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

“Game of Thrones” won best drama series at the 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards, while “Veep” took home the top comedy award. “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” also earned several awards, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus won her fifth consecutive Emmy in the lead comedy actress category. But what Sunday's show might best remembered for? Stirring speeches, such as Jill Soloway's call to "topple the patriarchy," Kate McKinnon setting Twitter on fire and, of course, Sandwich-gate.


WINNER

'Game of Thrones' wins drama series

'Game of Thrones' wins drama series

The other nominees were:

“The Americans”

“Better Call Saul”

“Downton Abbey”

“Homeland”

“House of Cards”

“Mr. Robot”

See the full list of winners and nominees here.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
68°