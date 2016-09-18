The Governors Ball transforms the LA Convention Center with over 700 floral arrangements

Those freebie juice boxes were a distant memory once guests got to the Governors Ball at the Los Angeles Convention Center: They were greeted with water and bubbly as they walked into the "Nature's Elegance"-themed party.

Christian Slater, of USA's "Mr. Robot," stopped to pose for photographers even though there wasn't a red carpet. Ryan Murphy, clutching his "People v. O.J. Simpson" trophy, shook hands with Slater and got congratulations before making his way inside.

Leslie Jones strolled through bopping her head to Clean Bandit's "Rather Be," which played on the speakers outside.

Sarah Paulson arrived sans her epic plus-one, Marcia Clark, and Louie Anderson showed up clasping his trophy behind his back. Aziz Ansari's parents still had their Emmys program booklet in hand when they made the scene.

Remember what Jill Soloway said about toppling the patriarchy? Well, a couple of men were already in service to their wives by the time the party started. Julia Louis-Dreyfus' husband, Brad Hall, was holding her Emmy, and Jimmy Kimmel was holding Molly McNearney's train.

The two couples exchanged handshakes, then Louis-Dreyfus photobombed Kimmel and McNearney as they posed for photos.

The space was dripping with greenery and flowers. The more than 700 floral arrangements incorporated roses, hydrangeas, succulents, even herbs.

Upon arrival, winners were yelled at by photographers who wanted them to pose with their statues.

"What do you want me to do?" Jeffery Tambor said with a puzzled look. He hesitated to come closer to the camera before relenting and giving the photographer what he was asking for by hamming it up with his award.

Regina King, however, had her eyes on a prize as she arrived. What would she do first?

"Get something to eat or drink ...," she said. "One of the two!"

Tom Hiddleston stood feet away from Leslie Jones, who looked awestruck as she watched everything around her. Courtney B. Vance strolled over to the winners circle to have his statue engraved by a team of people wearing white gloves.

One unusual pairing: Dennis Hastert and Charo.

"She's got to put her skirt on, it fell off," the man best known as "Saved By the Bell's" Mr. Belding told photographers as the "cuchi cuchi" entertainer tried to get a wayward section of her skirt clipped back into place.