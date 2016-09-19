LOCAL
How a pension deal went wrong and cost California taxpayers billions
What will Sunday's 68th Primetime Emmy Awards be remembered for? “Game of Thrones” won best drama series, while “Veep” took home the top comedy award.“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” also earned five awards (plus four of last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys), while Julia Louis-Dreyfus made history with her fifth consecutive Emmy win in the lead comedy actress category. But what are people talking about most? Stirring speeches, such as Jill Soloway's call to "topple the patriarchy," Kate McKinnon setting Twitter on fire, Sandwich-gate and Tatiana Maslany getting a win for the clone-club.


Sept. 19, 2016
Emmys party pics: See who came out to play at the Governors Ball

First party stop after the Emmy Awards? That would be the Governors Ball -- especially for the winners, because that's where they go to get their statues engraved.

Sarah Paulson engraves Marcia Clark's name on her Emmy >>

After heading next door to the Los Angeles Convention Center for the lavish event, the stars not only celebrated their honors, they also found time to photo bomb each other, pose with fans or just be themselves.

Click on the image above to see more photos from the most official of the Emmys after-parties.

