Know your 'American' TV: A quick guide to the four Emmy-nominated shows with American in the title

There are a lot of roads you can take to earning an Emmy nomination, but one of the easiest in 2016 seems to be slapping the word "American" in the title. While there are plenty of non-fiction shows that have found success with their "American" branding, like reality shows "American Ninja Warrior" and "American Idol," as well as historical explorations like "American Masters" and "American Experience" they really can't compare to the sheer dominance displayed by 2016's crop of scripted dramas, all of which look to capture a singularly American experience. Amassing an astounding 49 Emmy nominations between them, here's a quick primer to help explain these "American" tales.

"The Americans" What's it about?

Two married Russian spies attempt to raise a family and protect the Motherland while posing as an all-American family during the heart of the Cold War. Was it nominated for an Emmy?

Yes, five. Is it on FX?

It is! Does it involve murder?

Often, yes. Spycraft is a messy business. Is it an on-going series or anthology series?

It's on-going and has been renewed for two final seasons. Does it involve the fundamental decay of American society as we know it?

Absolutely. The 1980's were a difficult time for everyone involved.

"American Horror Story: Hotel" What's it about?

It's complicated. Suffice it to say, it involves a mysterious Los Angeles hotel owned by a fabulous bloodsucking (literally) owner and populated with weirdos and serial killers. Was it nominated for an Emmy?

Yes, eight. Is it on FX?

Indeed Does it involve murder?

So much murder. Is it an on-going series or anthology series?

It's an anthology series featuring recurring cast members, including the often Emmy-nominated Sarah Paulson and Kathy Bates. Previous iterations include "AHS: Murder House" (about a murder house), "AHS: Asylum" (about an asylum), "AHS: Coven" (about witches) and "AHS: Freak Show" (you get it). Last week, "American Horror Story: My Roanoke Nightmare" premiered. It's about Roanoke. Does it involve the fundamental decay of American society as we know it?

It's a Ryan Murphy show so... yes.

"The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" What's it about?

The murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman and the pursuant murder trial of former NFL great and commercial pitchman O.J. Simpson Was it nominated for an Emmy?

Yes, all of them. Okay, not quite, but it did collect 22 nominations. Is it on FX?

And how! Does it involve murder?

The double murder at its center serves as the catalyst not only for the show, but for the country watching the aftermath play out. Is it an on-going series or anthology series?

It's an anthology series with intentions, like "American Horror Story" to explore new stories with a reperatory of actors. Season two will focus on Hurricane Katrina. Does it involve the fundamental decay of American society as we know it?

It depends how you classify the rise of the 24 hour news cycle and the reign of the Kardashians, but probably yes.