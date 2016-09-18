It was a parade of Taylor Swift exes at the Emmy Awards

We're sure it's just an accident but Tom Hiddleston was on hand to announce the winner for directing in a limited series (an award that went to his director for AMC's "The Night Manager," Susanne Bier) and after the award was presented, the transition to commercial was lead by none other than John Mayer, on guitar in the Emmy band.

We're sure it's just an accident that the awards featured two prominent Taylor Swift exes back to back but it's much more fun to imagine that it wasn't.

Definitely just an accident.