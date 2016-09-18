TELEVISION
Complete list of 2016 Emmy nominations and winners
“Game of Thrones” won best drama series at the 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards, while “Veep” took home the top comedy award. “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” also earned several awards, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus won her fifth consecutive Emmy in the lead comedy actress category. But what Sunday's show might best remembered for? Stirring speeches, such as Jill Soloway's call to "topple the patriarchy," Kate McKinnon setting Twitter on fire and, of course, Sandwich-gate.


Sept. 18, 2016
8:28 p.m. Sept. 18, 2016, 8:28 p.m.

It was a parade of Taylor Swift exes at the Emmy Awards

Libby Hill

(Robyn Beck / AFP/ Getty Images)
(Robyn Beck / AFP/ Getty Images)

We're sure it's just an accident but Tom Hiddleston was on hand to announce the winner for directing in a limited series (an award that went to his director for AMC's "The Night Manager," Susanne Bier) and after the award was presented, the transition to commercial was lead by none other than John Mayer, on guitar in the Emmy band.

We're sure it's just an accident that the awards featured two prominent Taylor Swift exes back to back but it's much more fun to imagine that it wasn't.

Definitely just an accident. 

