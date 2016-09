The Emmys kicked off with vintage footage of the notorious O.J. Simpson White Bronco chase, and host Jimmy Kimmel didnt' waste time diving into the many nominations of "The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story," urging anyone who didn't have a Bronco (or a dragon) in their show to go home immediately.

The host quickly dubbed lead actress in a limited series nominee Sarah Paulson "the winner of tonight's plus-one contest" for bringing Marcia Clark as her date.

"Because as everyone in L.A. knows," he said, with the camera cutting to Clark and Paulson in the audience, "if you want to win, sit next to Marcia Clark."

Yes, they laughed.

"Marcia, this must be very strange for you," Kimmel said. "Are you rooting for O.J. to win this time?"

Kimmel also singled out star Cuba Gooding, Jr. for a zinger saying the lead actor nominee was so good he was starting to think that Gooding was actually guilty. Gooding got the bigger laugh with his reaction shot.