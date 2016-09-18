John Oliver is quite self-aware; his acceptance speech proves it

Last week tonight, ahem, "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" won an Emmy for writing in a variety series, extending the influence of "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" into the post-Stewart era.

"We wrote a speech, but we’re 'Last Week Tonight,' so it’s 20 minutes long and has the f-word in it 52 times," Oliver joked last Sunday (via Deadline) as he accepted the award with the HBO show's writing team on the second night of the Creative Arts Emmys.

Since 2001, the category (which until 2012 was defined as writing for a variety, music or comedy series) has been dominated by Comedy Central's "The Daily Show with John Stewart" and its spawn "The Colbert Report," with nine wins for the former and four for the latter. Both of those shows are now off the air.

This year's "Last Week" win makes it four Emmys on Oliver's mantle. The other three writing awards were for his work on -- you guessed it -- "The Daily Show." And representing "Colbert"? Fellow "Last Week" writer Scott Sherman.