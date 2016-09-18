TELEVISION
Complete list of 2016 Emmy nominations and winners
“Game of Thrones” won best drama series at the 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards, while “Veep” took home the top comedy award. “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” also earned several awards, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus won her fifth consecutive Emmy in the lead comedy actress category. But what Sunday's show might best remembered for? Stirring speeches, such as Jill Soloway's call to "topple the patriarchy," Kate McKinnon setting Twitter on fire and, of course, Sandwich-gate.


Sept. 18, 2016
So what was on the menu at the Emmy after-party?

Yvonne Villarreal

Winner John Oliver at the Governor's Ball. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches were far from the only item on the menu at the Emmy Awards. Those who attended the Governors Ball at the L.A. Convention Center were treated to a far more elegant meal.

After-party guests were welcomed with a fabulous three-course dinner prepared by Patina Restaurant Group master chef and founder Joachim Splichal, executive chef of culinary Gregg Wiele and executive pastry chef Frania Mendivi.

So what was on the menu? The main course consisted of thyme-roasted tenderloin and slow-braised short rib, wild mushroom pithivier, rapini, rainbow carrots and caramelized shallot jus.

Dessert was a tropical coconut mousse, torched meringue  and exotic fruit.

Unknown if juice boxes were available. 

