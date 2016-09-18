So what was on the menu at the Emmy after-party?

Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches were far from the only item on the menu at the Emmy Awards. Those who attended the Governors Ball at the L.A. Convention Center were treated to a far more elegant meal.

After-party guests were welcomed with a fabulous three-course dinner prepared by Patina Restaurant Group master chef and founder Joachim Splichal, executive chef of culinary Gregg Wiele and executive pastry chef Frania Mendivi.

So what was on the menu? The main course consisted of thyme-roasted tenderloin and slow-braised short rib, wild mushroom pithivier, rapini, rainbow carrots and caramelized shallot jus.

Dessert was a tropical coconut mousse, torched meringue and exotic fruit.

Unknown if juice boxes were available.