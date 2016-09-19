Sophie Turner's Emmy reveals: A 'crazy' season on 'Game of Thrones' and why she and Maisie Williams got matching tattoos

"Who are you wearing?" It's is the perennial red carpet question. And during this year's Emmys arrivals "Game of Thrones'" Sophie Turner answered in typical fashion, telling E! News' Giuliana Rancic that her black lace gown was Valentino, her jewelry was Forevermark and her shoes were Louboutin.

But it was what Turner had on her arm that made news on the Emmys red carpet.

"We got matching tattoos!" said Turner about the skin engravings she and fellow "Game of Thrones" actress Maisie Williams had done a few days before the Emmys.

"I got it in peach," Turner said, "because my mum was like, 'Make sure it doesn't show up!'"

The tattoos read "07.08.09" for the date Turner and Williams got their "Game of Thrones" parts as sisters Sansa and Arya Stark.

The two are hoping these aren't the last matching tattoos they'll have done.

"We were always planning from Season 1, if we make it all the way through, hopefully we can all get a matching wolf or something. But we don't know if we're going to make it, so Maisie and I were like, 'OK, let's get these ones before anyone kills us.' Which is so possible."

And what does she know about what's possible in the coming season?

"I was actually speechless," Turner said about what she read in the scripts for Season 7. "This season is unbelievable. I think fans are going to be really satisfied. It's crazy."