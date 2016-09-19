Sophie Turner's Emmy reveals: A 'crazy' season on 'Game of Thrones' and why she and Maisie Williams got matching tattoos

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
What will Sunday's 68th Primetime Emmy Awards be remembered for? “Game of Thrones” won best drama series, while “Veep” took home the top comedy award.“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” also earned five awards (plus four of last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys), while Julia Louis-Dreyfus made history with her fifth consecutive Emmy win in the lead comedy actress category. But what are people talking about most? Stirring speeches, such as Jill Soloway's call to "topple the patriarchy," Kate McKinnon setting Twitter on fire, Sandwich-gate and Tatiana Maslany getting a win for the clone-club.
