Sterling K. Brown won the Emmy for supporting actor in a limited series for his role as Christopher Darden in "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."

Awards columnist Glenn Whipp pointed out that Sterling K. Brown was the first Emmy winner to bring the audience to its feet.

"He seemed shell-shocked by the reaction. But not so much that he didn’t kill it with his speech. 'Thanks for giving a brother a chance.' He took that opportunity and delivered," Whipp said.

Earlier this year, Brown sat down with us to talk about what it was like to play the character in those pivotal scenes. Watch: