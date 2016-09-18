Tatiana Maslany on the representation of women on 'Orphan Black'

Backstage after her Emmy win for lead actress, "Orphan Black" anchor Tatiana Maslany expanded on her Grammy speech, noting the importance of portraying diverse characters on television.

"It’s a real point of pride for all of us on the show—there’s so much positivity in terms of representation and the way young girls were seeing themselves portrayed on the screen," she said.

"The LGBT community reached out to us as well—there is an immense joy in getting to tell women’s stories that we don’t normally see."