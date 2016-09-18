TELEVISION
Complete list of 2016 Emmy nominations and winners
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

“Game of Thrones” won best drama series at the 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards, while “Veep” took home the top comedy award.“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” also earned several awards, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus won her fifth consecutive Emmy in the lead comedy actress category. But what Sunday's show might best remembered for? Stirring speeches, such as Jill Soloway's call to "topple the patriarchy," Kate McKinnon setting Twitter on fire, Sandwich-gate and Tatiana Maslany getting a win for the clone-club.


Sept. 18, 2016
11:59 p.m. Sept. 18, 2016, 11:59 p.m.

Tatiana Maslany on the representation of women on 'Orphan Black'

Jessica Gelt

Tatiana Maslany on the representation of women on 'Orphan Black'

Backstage after her Emmy win for lead actress, "Orphan Black" anchor Tatiana Maslany expanded on her Grammy speech, noting the importance of portraying diverse characters on television.

"It’s a real point of pride for all of us on the show—there’s so much positivity in terms of representation and the way young girls were seeing themselves portrayed on the screen," she said. 

"The LGBT community reached out to us as well—there is an immense joy in getting to tell women’s stories that we don’t normally see."

 

Latest updates

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
65°