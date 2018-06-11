For more than 30 years, John Leguizamo has brought personal stories about creativity, sex, love and identity — individual and cultural — to the Broadway stage. Inclusivity has been a through-line.
On Sunday evening, Leguizamo received a Special Tony Award for bringing those diverse stories — and audiences — to Broadway. In classic style, Leguizamo used the night as an opportunity to speak out.
In a ceremony held before the prime-time telecast, Leguizamo cited “immigrant babies in detention” and the post-hurricane dead in Puerto Rico. “Let us never forget them!"
“There is still a lot of salt left in this shaker.”
“The Band’s Visit” won 10 of the 11 categories in which it was nominated, while "Mean Girls" got shut out despite 12 nods. Here’s the final count of trophies for each production:
"The Band's Visit" — 10
"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two" — 6
“The show is about devastation and healing. The country’s in terrible trouble. I believe very deeply in the democratic ideal, and it’s going to survive this dreadful blight, and it’s terrifying the damage he’s doing not so much to the institutions but to the social fabric of this country, cheapening and belittling the country, its constitution and its history.”
"I want to connect this moment to a moment that occurred nearly a century ago in 1920 when my father arrived on a boat from Lebanon and first set foot here on Ellis Island. He was then just a boy of 8. Disembarked on Ellis Island just a few short miles from this very spot. So tonight I celebrate him and all of those whose family journeyed before him and with him and after him."
After accepting his award for leading actor in a musical, Tony Shalhoub walked into the press room with a couple of jokes.
“If you’re anything like me, you have lots of questions!” he said.
Like what?
The Tony Award nominees for best musical:
WINNER | "The Band's Visit"
"Frozen"
The Tony Award winner for leading actress in a musical
Lauren Ambrose, "My Fair Lady"
Hailey Kilgore, "Once on This Island"
The Tony Award winner for leading actor in a musical:
Harry Hadden-Paton, "My Fair Lady"
Joshua Henry, Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Carousel"
Robert De Niro got a roar from the Tony Awards crowd on Sunday, though TV viewers couldn’t hear what he actually said. CBS bleeped him.
Onstage to introduce a performance by Bruce Springsteen, De Niro stood at the microphone and started with an expletive:
“… Trump!”
The Tony Award winner for best revival of a musical:
"My Fair Lady"
WINNER | "Once on This Island"