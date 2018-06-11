The Tony Award nominees for original score (music and/or lyrics written for the theater):
WINNER | "The Band's Visit," music and lyrics by David Yazbek
"Angels in America," music by Adrian Sutton
The Tony Award winner for best play:
"The Children," by Lucy Kirkwood
"Farinelli and the King," by Claire van Kampen
The Tony Award nominees for best revival of a play:
WINNER | “Angels in America"
Edward Albee's "Three Tall Women"
The Tony Award winner for orchestrations:
John Clancy, "Mean Girls"
Tom Kitt, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"
Andrew Garfield took home the first award of the night, winning a Tony Award as leading actor in a play for "Angels in America." In a moving speech, the actor dedicated his award to the LGBTQ community.
"It is the profound privilege of my life to play Prior Walter in 'Angels in America' because he represents the purest spirit of humanity and especially that of the LGBTQ community," Garfield said in his speech. "It is that spirit that says no to oppression, it is a spirit that says no to bigotry, no to shame, no to exclusion. It is a spirit that says we were all made perfectly and we all belong. So I dedicate this award to the countless LGBTQ who have fought and died to protect that spirit. To protect that message for the right to live and love as we are created to. We are all sacred. Let's just bake a cake for everyone who wants a cake to be baked!"
(Garfield's cake comment was an allusion to the recent Supreme Court decision that, in a very limited decision, sided with a bakery that refused to create a cake for a gay wedding.)
The Tony Award winner for sound design of a play:
Adam Cork, "Travesties"
Ian Dickinson for Autograph, "Angels in America"
The Tony Award winner for direction of a play:
Marianne Elliott, "Angels in America"
Joe Mantello, Edward Albee's "Three Tall Women"
The Tony Award winner for direction of a musical:
Michael Arden, "Once on This Island"
WINNER | David Cromer, "The Band's Visit"
The Tony Award winner for lighting design of a play:
WINNER | Neil Austin, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two"
Paule Constable, "Angels in America"
The Tony Award nominees for lighting design of a musical:
Kevin Adams, "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical"
Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, "Once on This Island"