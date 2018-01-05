The Moviegoer, Dec. 7-13

Family Flicks Pedro González-Rubio’s 2009 semi-documentary Alamar chronicles the blissful and bittersweet two weeks a father and his 5-year-old son spend on the idyllic Mexican atoll, Banco Chinchorro, in the Caribbean, before the boy goes to live in Rome with his Italian-born mother. In Spanish and some Italian with English subtitles. UCLA Film & Television Archive, Billy Wilder Theatre, Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 206-8013. Jan. 7, 11 a.m. Free. www.cinema.ucla.edu/events

Culture Vulture The successful local revival last summer at the Pacific Resident Theatre of playwright Eugene Ionesco’s absurdist mid-20th century political satire Rhinoceros was due in part to the play’s timely social and political themes. The play made a less successful transition to film in Broadway director Tom O’Horgan’s 1974 adaptation, but the reunion of comedy maestros Zero Mostel and Gene Wilder (“The Producers”) is still fun. Laemmle Royal, West L.A.; Playhouse 7, Pasadena; Town Center 5, Encino; Claremont 5, Claremont. Jan. 8, 7:30 p.m. $16; $13 for ages 62+. www.laemmle.com/culturevulture

Occidental In French-Algerian artist Neïl Beloufa’s second feature film, a gay couple take refuge in the Hotel Occidental as the streets of Paris erupt in violence during a political protest. The hotel staff becomes suspicious of the couple in a satire that plays on xenophobia, homophobia, and the genuine underlying fear of living in a city repeatedly targeted by terrorists. In French with English subtitles. Acropolis Cinema, Downtown Independent, 251 S. Main St., Los Angeles. Jan. 9, 8 p.m. $12. www.acropoliscinema.com

Rembrandt Alexander Korda’s 1936 biographical drama stars Charles Laughton as the 17th century Dutch Master and covers the last three decades of the artist’s life including the death of his beloved wife (Gertrude Lawrence) and his healing relationship with the lovely Hendrickje (played by Laughton’s real-life wife, Elsa Lanchester). The museum currently has two Rembrandt exhibitions. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, (626) 449-6840. Jan. 12, 6 p.m. Free with admission to the museum. www.nortonsimon.org

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in the trailer for Steven Spielberg's "The Post." Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in the trailer for Steven Spielberg's "The Post." CAPTION Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in the trailer for Steven Spielberg's "The Post." Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in the trailer for Steven Spielberg's "The Post." CAPTION Watch the trailer for "Downsizing." Watch the trailer for "Downsizing." CAPTION John Cena is Ferdinand the bull in "Ferdinand." John Cena is Ferdinand the bull in "Ferdinand." CAPTION Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba star in "Molly's Game." Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba star in "Molly's Game." CAPTION Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and the rest of the Bellas are back for one more run in "Pitch Perfect 3." Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and the rest of the Bellas are back for one more run in "Pitch Perfect 3."

calendar@latimes.com

@LATimesMovies