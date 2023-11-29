L.A. Times Studios to Host Short Docs FYC Showcase on Dec. 7

L.A. Times Studios will host an FYC showcase of L.A. Times Short Docs films, presented by Canon U.S.A., Inc., at the Culver Theater in Culver City on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. PT. The program will feature three films from this year’s Short Docs slate that are in contention for Academy Award nominations in the Best Documentary Short category, plus an audience favorite from the series. The screening will be followed by a live Q&A with the filmmakers, led by Times Deputy Editor for Entertainment & Arts Matt Brennan. The screening is free to attend with advance registration .

L.A. Times Short Docs is a series that showcases short documentary films that present undiscovered stories from diverse, acclaimed and emerging filmmakers. The Dec. 7 screening event will feature the following films and filmmakers, with the first three submitted for Academy Awards consideration:



“American Santa” highlights Black Santa Clauses who spread joy, love and acceptance to families and children at a bustling mall while being confronted by the chilling reality of American racism. (Director/Producer: Avi Zev Weider. Run time: 24 minutes.)



tells the story of Apayauq Reitan, the first out transgender woman to complete the legendary Iditarod sled dog race across Alaska. The film highlights her story of resilience and purpose in an adventure that celebrates her Iñupiaq roots. (Director: Zeppelin Zeerip. Run time: 16:36 minutes.) “The Last Repair Shop” introduces four unforgettable characters who have dedicated themselves to maintaining more than 80,000 student instruments in the L.A. Unified School District, offering the gift of music to the schoolchildren of Los Angeles. (Directors: Kris Bowers and Ben Proudfoot. Run time: 40 minutes.)



L.A. Times Short Docs is presented by Canon U.S.A., Inc., the official imaging provider of the L.A. Times. The current slate of films includes: “Merman,” “Split Jury,” “Visible Invisible,” “Green Gold Land,” “The Last Repair Shop” and “Apayauq” with “American Santa” set to premiere on Dec. 1.