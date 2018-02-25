L.A. movie openings, March 2

March 2
But Deliver Us From Evil
The traditional mystical character Lilith terrorizes present-day Atlanta. With Eric Roberts, Grant Harvey, Pooch Hall, Torrei Hart, Thorsten Kaye. Written and directed by Joshua Coates. (1:59) NR.
Death Wish
Bruce Willis stars in this remake as a surgeon seeking revenge after his family is brutally attacked. With Vincent D'Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Dean Norris, Kimberly Elise. Written by Joe Carnahan, based on the 1974 screenplay by Wendell Mayes from novel by Brian Garfield. Directed by Eli Roth. (1:48) R.
Don't Talk to Irene
A lonely outcasts recruits unexpected help to pursue her dream of becoming a cheerleader. With Michelle McLeod, Bruce Gray, Anastasia Phillips, Geena Davis. Written and directed by Pat Mills. (1:30) NR.
Foxtrot
The parents of a young soldier reel after learning of his death. With Sarah Adler, Lior Ashkenazi and Yonatan Shiray. Written and directed by Samuel Maoz. In Hebrew with English subtitles. (1:53) R.
Hondros
Documentary on conflict photographer Chris Hondros, from his coverage of Kosovo in 1999 to his 2011 death in Libya. Directed by Greg Campbell. (1:29) NR.
Midnighters
Thriller about a couple struggling to cover up a crime in rural New England. With Alex Essoe, Perla Haney-Jardine, Dylan McTee. Written by Alston Ramsay. Directed by Julius Ramsay. (1:34) NR.
Mohawk
Three young Native Americans and a small group of soldiers exchange rounds of gruesome retaliation during the War of 1812. Written by Ted Geoghegan and Grady Hendrix. With Kaniehtiio Horn, Ezra Buzzington, Eamon Farren. Directed by Geoghegan. (1:32) NR.
November
A peasant girl longs for a village boy whose attentions tend toward a visiting German baroness in Gothic 19th century Estonia. With Rea Lest, Jörgen Liik, Arvo Kukumägi. Written and directed by Rainer Sarnet; based on a novel by Andrus Kivirähk. In Estonian with English subtitles. (1:55) NR.
Oh Lucy!
A Japanese woman creates a blond alter ego, learns English and falls for her American instructor. With Shinobu Terajima, Josh Hartnett, Shioli Kutsuna. Directed by Atsuko Hirayanagi. In English and Japanese with English subtitles. (1:35) NR.
Pickings
A single mom and bar owner faces her violent past in this neo-noir. With Elyse Price, Joel Bernard, Katie Vincent. Written and directed by Usher Morgan. (1:42) R.
Red Sparrow
Jennifer Lawrence stars as a former Russian ballet dancer recruited to be a seductive and deadly spy. With Joel Edgerton, Matthias Shoenearts, Jeremy Irons, Mary-Louise Parker, Charlotte Rampling. Written by Justin Haythe, based on novel by Jason Matthews. Directed by Francis Lawrence. (2:19) R.
The Vanishing of Sidney Hall
A detective investigates the decade-old disappearance of an contentious young writer. With Logan Lerman, Elle Fanning, Michelle Monaghan, Nathan Lane, Kyle Chandler. Written by Shawn Christensen & Jason Dolan. Directed by Christensen. (2:00) R.
