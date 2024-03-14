These are the 5 best L.A. heist movies

Taissa Farmiga, left, Israel Broussard, Emma Watson, Katie Chang and Claire Julien in the movie “The Bling Ring.” (Merrick Morton / A24)

Fine, no bank here. A story this local, based on an actual string of Hollywood Hills burglaries, needed to crash our list, because it gets at something essential about the subgenre. Writer-director Sofia Coppola exfoliates the lust for celebrity lifestyles that often powers theft, even at its most haphazard and uncoordinated. These high schoolers were never going to get away with it, but for a while, their run is consequence-free.