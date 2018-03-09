The Moviegoer, March 11-17

Monsieur Mayonnaise Director Trevor Graham hopscotches around the globe following fellow director and raconteur Philippe Mora as Mora ferrets out the facts about his parents and their daring deeds in WWII Europe in this 2016 documentary. The film, replete with Mora's original comic book art, ultimately uncovers the secret to Mora's father's curious Resistance moniker as well as his close connection to fellow Resistance fighter, Marcel Marceau. A Q&A with Mora will follow the screening. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles, (323) 651-3704. March 11, 4 p.m. Suggested donation, $10. https://lamoth.ticketleap.com