The Moviegoer, March 11-17

Monsieur Mayonnaise Director Trevor Graham hopscotches around the globe following fellow director and raconteur Philippe Mora as Mora ferrets out the facts about his parents and their daring deeds in WWII Europe in this 2016 documentary. The film, replete with Mora's original comic book art, ultimately uncovers the secret to Mora's father's curious Resistance moniker as well as his close connection to fellow Resistance fighter, Marcel Marceau. A Q&A with Mora will follow the screening. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles, (323) 651-3704. March 11, 4 p.m. Suggested donation, $10. https://lamoth.ticketleap.com
The Fallen Idol A rare nitrate archive print of "The Third Man" director Carol Reed's lesser seen but marvelous 1948 thriller about an ambassador's child's attempt to protect the embassy's butler (Ralph Richardson) from a murder charge. Script by Graham Greene based on his own story. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456. March 16, 7:30 p.m. $13-$15. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/
Seven Samurai Japanese director Akira Kurosawa's 1954 masterpiece is a post-medieval tale about a desperate group of rural villagers that hire seven ronin to defend them and their crops from marauders. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 260-1528. March 17, 7:30 p.m. $8-$12. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/
Sci-Fi Weekend Laemmle Theatres' annual celebration of vintage sci-fi offers up a slate of mostly mid-20th century gems, all of them celebrating their cinematic anniversaries. The War of the Worlds (1953), March 16, 7:30 p.m. The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (1958), March 17, 2:30 p.m.; The Fly (1958), March 17, 4:45 p.m. Planet of the Apes (1968), March 17, 7:30 p.m. The series concludes March 18 with Capricorn One (1978) and Soylent Green (1973). Ahrya Fine Arts, 8556 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, (310) 478-3836. $10-13. www.laemmle.com
Heaven Can Wait Ernst Lubitsch's 1943 comedy offers a twist on the Faustian fable when, upon his death, a recalcitrant rake (Don Ameche) tries talking his way into Hades. In flashback we see the wealthy young cad wile away his days chasing showgirls until he meets and marries his true love, the stunning Gene Tierney, and tries his hand at monogamy. A lighthearted comedy romp. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo, (310) 322-2592. March 16, 8:15 p.m.; March 17, 2:30 and 8:15 p.m. $8-$10. No credit cards.
