L.A. movie openings, March 29-30

An immense virtual reality universe of the future is the location of a treasure hunt after its creator dies and leaves his fortune to be found within. With Tye Sheridan, Letitia Wright, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T.J. Miller, Simon Pegg, Mark Rylance. Written by by Zak Penn and Ernest Cline, based on the novel by Cline. Directed by Steven Spielberg. (2:20) PG-13.