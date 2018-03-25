L.A. movie openings, March 29-30

March 29
Ready Player One
An immense virtual reality universe of the future is the location of a treasure hunt after its creator dies and leaves his fortune to be found within. With Tye Sheridan, Letitia Wright, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T.J. Miller, Simon Pegg, Mark Rylance. Written by by Zak Penn and Ernest Cline, based on the novel by Cline. Directed by Steven Spielberg. (2:20) PG-13.
March 30
Acrimony
Taraji P. Henson stars as a woman wronged by her husband. With Lyriq Bent, Crystle Stewart, Ajiona Alexus, Antonio Madison. Written and directed by Tyler Perry. R.
All I Wish
Sharon Stone stars as a commitmentphobic free spirit who meets a great guy whose key flaw is that he wants to get serious. With Tony Goldwyn, Famke Janssen, Ellen Burstyn, Gilles Marini. Written and directed by Susan Walter. NR.
Back to Burgundy
A prodigal son and his adult siblings must recalibrate their relationships when their father dies and they inherit the family wine business. With Pio Marmaï, Ana Girardot, François Civil, Jean-Marc Roulot. Written by Cédric Klapisch and Santiago Amigorena. Directed by Klapisch. In French with English subtitles. (1:53) NR.
Birthmarked
Two scientists quit their jobs to raise their three children and prove nurture is superior to nature. With Matthew Goode, Toni Collette, Fionnula Flanagan. Written by Marc Tulin and Emanuel Hoss-Desmarais. Directed by Hoss-Desmarais. (1:30) NR.
Caught
Two British journalists are held captive in their own home. With Mickey Sumner, April Pearson, Cian Barry, Ruben Crow, David Mounfield. Written by Dave Allsop, Alex Francis. Directed by Jamie Patterson. NR.
The China Hustle
Documentary unravels a massive Asian investment fraud. Featuring Dan David, Matthew Wiechert, Carson Block. Written and directed by Jed Rothstein. (1:24) R.
Claire's Camera
A teacher with a penchant for photography helps a young Korean woman after she is fired on a French Riviera film shoot. With Isabelle Huppert, Kim Minhee, Chang Mihee, Jin Jinyoung. Written and directed by Hong Sangsoo. In Korean, English and French with English subtitles. (1:09) NR.
Finding Your Feet
An older woman whose husband of 40 years cheated on her with her best friend finds liberation in a community dance class. With Imelda Staunton, Celia Imrie, Timothy Spall, Joanna Lumley, David Hayman. Written by Meg Leonard and Nick Moorcroft. Directed by Richard Loncraine. (1:51) NR.
Fourplay
Sunday brunch turns combative for two city couples. With Tammy Blanchard, Bryan Greenberg, Dominic Fumusa, Emanuela Galliussi. Written by Emanuela Galliussi, Francesco Plazza, Dean Ronalds. Directed by Ronalds. (1:17) NR.
Gemini
A Hollywood star with a messy love life relies on her personal assistant to clean up after her in this neo-noir. With Lola Kirke, Zoë Kravitz & John Cho. Written and directed by Aaron Katz. (1:33) R.
God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
A fire and subsequent pressure from a local university threatens a congregation's existence and challenges its pastor. With David A.R. White, John Corbett, Shane Harper, Ted McGinley, Jennifer Taylor, Tatum O'Neal. Written and directed by Michael Mason. PG.
The Green Fog
A re-creation of Alfred Hitchcock's "Vertigo" using scenes from vintage films and television series shot in the Bay Area. Directed by Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson and Guy Maddin. (1:03) NR.
King in the Wilderness
Documentary on Martin Luther King Jr. and his final struggles before his assassination in 1968. Directed by Peter Kunhardt. NR.
The Last Movie Star
Burt Reynolds plays a former college football star, stunt man and movie idol coerced into accepting a lifetime achievement award at a Nashville film festival. With Ariel Winter, Clark Duke, Ellar Coltrane, Chevy Chase. Written and directed by Adam Rifkin. (1:36) R.
Outside In
An ex-con makes an awkward reentry to civilian life and a complex relationship with his high school teacher. With Jay Duplass, Edie Falco, Kaitlyn Dever, Ben Schwartz. Written by Duplass and Lynn Shelton. Directed by Shelton. (1:49) NR.
Status Update
New in town, a teen inadvertently discovers a magical app that makes his social media posts come true. With Ross Lynch, Olivia Holt, Courtney Eaton, Rob Riggle, John Michael Higgins, Wendi McLendon-Covey. Written by Jason Filardi. Directed by Scott Speer. (1:46) PG-13.
Wild Salomé and Salomé
Al Pacino's 2011 documentary and companion dramatization of Oscar Wilde's play. With Jessica Chastain, Kevin Anderson. Directed by Al Pacino. (1:35/1:21) NR.
------------