L.A. movie openings, April 13

A young man with a heart condition pretends to be in Alcoholics Anonymous to win over a woman with a past and a 16-year-old son in a wheelchair. With Rosario Dawson, Nick Robinson, Tip "TI" Harris, Jacob Latimore, Grant Gustin, William H. Macy, Felicity Huffman, William Fichtner, Rick Fox, Kathy Bates. Written by Will Aldis. Directed by William H. Macy. (1:33) R.