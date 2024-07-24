Advertisement
Movies

Cause of death revealed for Clint Eastwood’s longtime girlfriend Christina Sandera

Clint Eastwood in a tuxedo and bow tie standing next to Christina Sandera in a dark gown
New details have emerged about Christina Sandera’s cause of death, days after Clint Eastwood released a statement about his longtime partner.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)
By Kayla Hayempour
Share via

Christina Sandera — the longtime girlfriend of Clint Eastwood — died of a heart attack, the Monterey County Health Department has reportedly confirmed.

Her immediate cause of death was listed as cardiac arrhythmia, a disorder in which, according to the Mayo Clinic, the electrical impulses in the heart malfunction and cause an abnormal heartbeat. Atherosclerotic coronary artery disease was listed as an additional condition leading to her death, according to a Tuesday report in the New York Post.

Eastwood announced Sandera’s death in a statement last Thursday, although no cause of death was given at the time. She was 61 when she died July 18.

Advertisement
Clint Eastwood in a tuxedo and bow tie standing next to Christina Sandera in a dark gown

Movies

Christina Sandera, longtime partner of film legend Clint Eastwood, dies at 61

Christina Sandera, who worked at Clint Eastwood’s hotel before she started dating the film legend in 2014, has died at 61. The ‘Dirty Harry’ actor paid tribute.

July 19, 2024

Sandera was on the board of directors for the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, where she served as the chief developer, and manager of a world-class equestrian center in Carmel Valley.

“Her commitment to both land and marine animals was truly inspiring,” the organization said in a statement on Instagram. Sandera and Eastwood hosted their annual Sea Stars Gala; the statement said she “eschewed the spotlight,” despite being connected to the high-profile Oscar winner.

“She was a ‘roll up your sleeves’ kind of person, always hands-on and deeply involved in her passions,” the chapter director of the foundation said.

Eastwood, 94, and Sandera dated for a decade, and kept their relationship largely private. They reportedly met at Eastwood’s Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant, where Sandera worked as a hostess. The two lived together in Carmel-by-the-Sea, a small coastal town on the Monterey Peninsula where the actor once served as mayor.

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA - JANUARY 12, 2024 - - Hans Lehmann, 91, heads into the post office to collect his mail in downtown Carmel-By-The-Sea on January 12, 2024. Because there are no street addresses in the city, Lehmann, who has lived in Carmel since 1939, has to pick up his mail from the post office box. He finds the post office a good place to meet friends, enjoy a conversation and embrace the strong sense of community on his daily trips. Carmel-By-The-Sea has never had street addresses - except the post office - and does not have at-home postal delivery. The town is now debating about getting addresses because it's hard to get packages, and Medicare coverage, when you don't have a physical address. More places don't accept PO Boxes. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

Carmel-by-the-Sea, a town with no addresses, says the time has come to add house numbers

For more than 100 years, Carmel-by-the-Sea has had no street addresses because residents preferred the quirkiness of naming their homes. The City Council recently voted to add house numbers, saying not having them has become too dangerous.

July 20, 2024

The animal activist accompanied the “Unforgiven” actor on multiple red carpets, including at the 2015 Academy Awards, their public debut as a couple. Eastwood directed and co-produced “American Sniper,” which was nominated for six awards that year.

“Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much,” Eastwood said in his Thursday statement.

Advertisement

His youngest daughter, Morgan Eastwood, also posted a tribute.

“A devastating loss for our whole family,” she said on her Instagram story. “Thank you Christina for being a good partner to my Dad, you will be missed.”

More to Read

MoviesEntertainment & ArtsBreaking News
Kayla Hayempour

Kayla Hayempour is a community engagement intern at the Los Angeles Times, where she develops outreach strategies to connect with stakeholders, readers and critics, ensuring that diverse audiences across the city feel reached and represented in the paper. She collaborates with sections across The Times to identify high-impact topics and creates tailored virtual discussions and live events to deepen public participation in journalism. She also plans internally facing experiences to foster connection within the newsroom. Hayempour is a rising senior at UCLA, where she studies public affairs and digital humanities, and also works as a podcast contributor for the Daily Bruin.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement