The Moviegoer, April 15-22

20th Annual Noir City: Hollywood The series is chockablock with great pictures including this tidy midweek double: The droll and popular radio and television character Sgt. Joe Friday (Jack Webb) made his way to the big screen in Dragnet (1954), as he and partner Frank Smith (Ben Alexander) investigate the murder of a bookie with ties to the mob with the assist of an undercover policewoman (Ann Robinson). With Loophole (1954), starring Barry Sullivan, Charles McGraw and Dorothy Malone. Discussion between the films with "Dragnet" actress Robinson. American Cinematheque and Film Noir Foundation, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456. "Dragnet" and "Loophole," April 18, 7:30 p.m. Series continues through April 22. $13-$15. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/