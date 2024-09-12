Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock and Al Pacino lead an all-star Beyond Fest lineup

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock will buckle up for a “Speed” reunion while Al Pacino will say hello with a “Scarface” tribute at this year’s Beyond Fest, returning to Los Angeles later this month and boasting 82 films in its star-studded program.

Running from Sept. 25 to Oct. 9, Beyond Fest’s 12th edition features its most expansive and diverse lineup to date, with a wide range of films spanning horror, sci-fi, fantasy and action.

This year’s festival opens with the world premiere of “Salem’s Lot,” a much-anticipated new adaptation of Stephen King’s 1975 vampire novel, directed by Gary Dauberman. The fest’s closing night will honor legendary Japanese director Kiyoshi Kurosawa, who will present the world premiere of his latest film “Cloud” and participate in a retrospective of his work, which has seen him blend psychological horror and existential themes in movies like “Cure,” “Pulse” and “Tokyo Sonata.”

In between those two evenings, notable screenings will include the West Coast premieres of Marielle Heller’s “Nightbitch,” starring Amy Adams as a stay-at-home mom who thinks she may be becoming a dog, and Steven Soderbergh’s “Presence,” which The Times called “a sleek and sublimely nimble ghost story” when it debuted at Sundance earlier this year. Ali Abbasi’s controversial Trump biopic “The Apprentice,” which continued to make waves at the Telluride Film Festival earlier this month, will also screen ahead of its release nationwide on Oct. 11.

A scene from the upcoming horror film “Salem’s Lot,” which will have its world premiere at Beyond Fest. (Warner Bros.)

Unique among the fall festivals, which tend to favor Oscar contenders, Beyond Fest has proven an increasingly powerful draw for talent as a springboard for new genre fare presented to adoring audiences. In 2022, the festival bet big on Indian filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, helping launch a successful Oscar bid for his action epic “RRR.” Last year’s edition brought out heavy hitters such as James Cameron, Guillermo del Toro and Michael Mann.

Along with the highly anticipated “Speed” reunion, which brings Reeves, Bullock and director Jan de Bont together to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the bomb-on-a-bus action classic, Pacino will be on hand for a career retrospective centered around his iconic role as Tony Montana in 1983’s “Scarface.” The appearance comes as Pacino is set to release his memoir “Sonny Boy” next month. Genre legend Sam Raimi, known for “Evil Dead” and “Spider-Man,” will also be in person with a triple feature of “Darkman,” “The Quick and the Dead” and “Drag Me to Hell.”

Al Pacino as Tony Montana in 1983’s “Scarface” (Universal Studios)

The festival will also host a 50th-anniversary screening of the 1974 horror classic “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre,” with 12 members of the original cast and crew in attendance. Other retro highlights include a 30th-anniversary matinee of Tim Burton’s “Ed Wood,” presented by screenwriters Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, and a career tribute to “Twin Peaks” star Kyle MacLachlan, who will introduce screenings of some of his most iconic films, including “Blue Velvet,” “Dune” and “The Hidden.”

Fan favorite Ron Perlman will be on hand for a 20th anniversary screening of Del Toro’s “Hellboy,” while “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise stars Heather Langenkamp, Amanda Wyss, Lin Shaye and Ronee Blakley will host a screening of Wes Craven’s original horror hit, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Australian director Jennifer Kent will make a rare U.S. appearance to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her horror film “The Babadook,” while Don Johnson will take the stage for a career retrospective featuring double bill of his 1975 post-apocalyptic cult film “A Boy and His Dog” and the 1990 noir thriller “The Hot Spot.”

Steven Soderbergh’s “Presence,” a ghost story that stunned Sundance, will have its West Coast premiere at Beyond Fest. (NEON)

Screenings will take place across several iconic Los Angeles venues, including the Egyptian Theatre, Aero Theatre, Los Feliz 3 and Vista Theatre, with all proceeds benefiting the American Cinematheque, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and presenting the art of film.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 13 via americancinematheque.com. For more details, visit beyondfest.com.