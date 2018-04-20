The Moviegoer, April 22-28

COLCOA French Film Festival The annual festival opens with director Eric Barbier's Promise at Dawn, starring Pierre Niney as celebrated French author and diplomat Romain Gary (real-life husband of Jean Seberg) and Charlotte Gainsbourg as his overbearing mother. Directors Guild Theater Complex, 7920 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles. "Promise at Dawn," April 23, $135. The festival continues through May 1 with dozens of features, short films, French television and web series. Other films, $14; discounts for seniors 62+, students, and people with disabilities; some screenings are free. www.colcoa.org
TCM Classic Film Festival From National Lampoon's Animal House (1978) to Bullitt (1968) and Gigi (1958) to Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954, in 3D), there's something for everyone at this annual moviegoers' paradise. Most films will screen in digital format, but there will also be rare nitrate screenings, including Stage Door (1937), at the Egyptian, April 26, 9:30 p.m. Venues include the TCL Chinese Theatre and Multiplex, the Egyptian Theatre, ArcLight's Cinerama Dome, Roosevelt Hotel, Hollywood. April 26-29. $20-$30 per screening. Passes are also available. For the full schedule see: filmfestival.tcm.com
Hard, Fast and Beautiful: The Films of Ida Lupino The salute to the pioneering actress-writer-director concludes with the taut 1953 thriller The Hitch-Hiker about two regular Joes (Edmond O'Brien and Frank Lovejoy) whose fishing vacation takes a terrible turn when they pick up a cold-blooded killer (William Talman). With director Nicholas Ray's On Dangerous Ground (1951) with Robert Ryan as a hardened city cop who finds redemption when he is assigned a murder case in the country and meets a loving and selfless blind woman (Lupino in a somewhat uncharacteristic role). UCLA Film & Television Archive, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 206-8013. April 27, 7:30 p.m. $8-$10. www.cinema.ucla.edu/events
Dazed and Confused Writer-director Richard Linklater's 1993 ribald follow up to "Slacker" about the last day of school, 1976, and the annual kegger that follows, is laden with future stars Jason London, Milla Jovovich, Ben Affleck and Matthew McConaughey. Parker Posey is a standout as the tube-sock wearing mean-girl Darla. Street Food Cinema, Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., Los Angeles. April 28; gates open at 5:30 p.m.; movie at 8:30 p.m. $14-$22; children $6-$11. www.streetfoodcinema.com
Bad Girls Film Club Marathon The evening begins with an advance screening of director Coralie Fargeat's thriller Revenge, starring Matilda Lutz, followed by the 2005 British horror film The Descent; Mad Max: Fury Road Black & Chrome, a black-and-white version of George Miller's 2015 tour-de-force with Charlize Theron as the tough and taciturn Furiosa; and James Cameron's 1986 classic, Aliens (1986), with Sigourney Weaver. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 260-1528. April 28, 7:30 p.m.; $13-$15. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/
