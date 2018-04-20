The Moviegoer, April 22-28

TCM Classic Film Festival From National Lampoon's Animal House (1978) to Bullitt (1968) and Gigi (1958) to Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954, in 3D), there's something for everyone at this annual moviegoers' paradise. Most films will screen in digital format, but there will also be rare nitrate screenings, including Stage Door (1937), at the Egyptian, April 26, 9:30 p.m. Venues include the TCL Chinese Theatre and Multiplex, the Egyptian Theatre, ArcLight's Cinerama Dome, Roosevelt Hotel, Hollywood. April 26-29. $20-$30 per screening. Passes are also available. For the full schedule see: filmfestival.tcm.com