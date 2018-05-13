L.A. movie openings, May 18

May 18
Always at the Carlyle
Documentary looks behind the scenes at the New York City hotel. featuring George Clooney, Anjelica Huston, Jeff Goldblum, Sofia Coppola. Directed by Matthew Miele. (1:32) PG-13.
Angels Wear White
While working the graveyard shift at the reception desk of a quiet seaside motel, a Chinese teenager witnesses a man assaulting two school girls. With Vicky Chen, Meijun Zhou, Ke Shi. Written and directed by Vivian Qu. In Chinese with English subtitles. (1:47) NR.
Book Club
Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen star as lifelong friends whose book club tackles "Fifty Shades of Grey," triggering new romances and rekindling old flames. Written by Bill Holderman, Erin Simms. Directed by Holderman. PG-13.
Cargo
In post-pandemic Australia, a father fights to find a safe haven for his baby daughter. With Martin Freeman, Anthony Hayes, Susie Porter. Written by Yolanda Ramke. Directed by Ben Howling, Ramke. (1:45) NR. On Netflix
Carter & June
Heist comedy featuring blackmail, mobsters, politics, greed, evangelicals and sex. With Michael Raymond-James, Samaire Armstrong & Timothy Omundson. Written and directed by Nicholas Kalikow. (1:27) NR.
Champion
An American-raised elite arm wrestler returns to his native South Korea for a comeback. With Don Lee, Kwon Yul, Han Ye-Ri. Directed by Kim Yong-Wan. In Korean with English subtitles. (1:48) NR.
Cold Water
A restored version of French writer-director Olivier Assayas' semi-autobiographical 1994 drama about two rebelllious teens in the Paris suburbs. With Virginie Ledoyen and Cyprien Fouquet. In French with English subtitles. (1:32) NR.
Dark Crimes
Jim Carrey plays a police officer who connects an unsolved crime to the writing of a famous author. With Marton Csokas, Charlotte Gainsbourg. Written by Jeremy Brock. Directed by Alexandros Avranas. (1:32) R.
The Day After
A bookseller deals with a new assistant and the fallout with his wife after an affair with his previous assistant. With Kwon Haehyo, Kim Minhee. Written and directed by Hong Sangsoo. In Korean with English subtitles. (1:32) NR.
Deadpool 2
Ryan Reynolds is back as the crazy assassin and sometime X-Man, joined on his murderous adventures by Domino (Zazie Beetz) and Cable (Josh Brolin). Directed by David Leitch. (1:59) R.
Filmworker
Actor and assistant Leon Vitali recounts his decades-long experiences working with Stanley Kubrick in this documentary. Featuring Ryan O'Neal, Matthew Modine, R. Lee Ermey, Stellan Skarsgård. Directed by by Tony Zierra. (1:34) NR.
First Reformed
A middle-aged pastor with a declining congregation in upstate New York struggles with his tortured history and bleak future. With Ethan Hawke, Amanda Seyfried, Cedric the Entertainer. Written and directed by Paul Schrader. (1:48) R.
The Gardener
Documentary on the meaning of growing and cultivating plants with horticulturist Francis H. Cabot. Directed by Sébastien Chabot. (1:28) NR.
On Chesil Beach
A young British couple from very different backgrounds pursue a relationship in 1962. With Saoirse Ronan, Billy Howle, Anne-Marie Duff, Adrian Scarborough, Emily Watson, Samuel West. Written by Ian McEwan, based on his novel. Directed by Dominic Cooke. (1:50) R.
Pope Francis — A Man of His Word
Director Wim Wenders focuses on the pontiff's ideas, message of peace and justice and his personal journey in this documentary. (1:32) PG.
Show Dogs
A detective and his four-legged partner go undercover to crack a case at a high-stakes pageant for pooches. With Will Arnett, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Natasha Lyonne, Jordin Sparks, Gabriel Iglesias, Shaquille O'Neal, Alan Cumming and Stanley Tucci. Written by Max Botkin, Marc Hyman. Directed by Raja Gosnell. (1:32) PG.
2001: A Space Odyssey
A 50th-anniversary 70-mm rerelease of Stanley Kubrick's classic science fiction epic, overseen by Christopher Nolan. With Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood. Written by Kubrick and Arthur C. Clarke, based on Clarke's novel. (2:29) G.
Welcome to the Men's Group
Eight males attempt to come together once a month to talk about their feelings but instead stir up conflict and animosity. With Timothy Bottoms, Stephen Tobolowsky, Terence Rotolo, Mackenzie Astin, Joseph Culp, Ali Saam, Phil Abrams, David Clennon. Written Scott Ben-Yashar and Culp. Directed by Culp.
