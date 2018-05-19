The Moviegoer, May 20-26

Lawrence of Arabia Director David Lean's 1962 masterpiece, a historical epic based on the life of dashing British military officer T. E. Lawrence (Peter O'Toole), will screen in glorious 70 mm. Trailblazing film editor Anne V. Coates, who died this month, won an Oscar, and her cut from O'Toole extinguishing a flame to a vast desert under a red and orange sky is the stuff of cinematic legend. The film won six additional Academy Awards, including best picture and director. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 260-1528. May 24-27, 7:30 p.m. $13-$15. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/
Lebowski Fest Like the Dude, the Coen brothers' 1998 eccentric slacker comedy The Big Lebowski has abided and indeed thrived in the 20 years since the film's release. Moving beyond mere cult film status, some of the movie's devotees have come to regard Jeff Bridges' easygoing, bathrobe-clad toker as a modern sage worthy of his own philosophy, Dudeism. Several actors from the film will appear at the pre-screening festivities. The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 388-1400. May 25; doors open at 7 p.m.; movie starts at 10 p.m. $20-$30. www.lebowskifest.com and www.wiltern.com
Mulholland Drive Auteur David Lynch's gorgeous 2001 neo-noir, a dreamy and dizzying odyssey stars Naomi Watts as an aspiring actress who tries to help a mysterious brunet beauty (Laura Elena Harring). Preceded by La Jetée, Chris Marker's haunting and romantic 1962 sci-fi short. Narration plays over a tableaux of evocative black and white images. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456. May 25, 7:30 p.m. $8-$12. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/
EatSeeHear Outdoor Film Series Cool guys Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper star in the ultimate counterculture biker movie, Easy Rider (1969). Fonda and Hopper co-wrote the Oscar-nominated and reportedly largely improvised screenplay with Terry Southern, with Hopper also directing. Jack Nicholson was also nominated for an Oscar for his terrific turn as a tragic alcohol-bedeviled civil rights lawyer who teams briefly with the long-haired biker duo. Autry Museum Lawn, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, (323) 667-2000. May 26; gates open at 5:30 p.m.; movie at 8:30 p.m. $14-$21; children ages 12 and under, $8. www.eatseehear.com
REDCAT International Children's Film Festival An event for Southern California's wee cineastes, the five-day series of animated and live action shorts is curated by Elizabeth Shepherd. The shorts are grouped by theme and each program runs for approximately one hour. Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater, 631 W. 2nd St., Los Angeles, (213) 237-2800. On May 26, "Dig Deep, Fly High," noon; "Tall Trees, Big Skies and Me," 1:30 p.m.; and "Tales Beyond Belief," 3 p.m. All screenings $5. The festival continues May 27, June 2-3, and June 10. www.redcat.org
