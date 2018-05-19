The Moviegoer, May 20-26

Lebowski Fest Like the Dude, the Coen brothers' 1998 eccentric slacker comedy The Big Lebowski has abided and indeed thrived in the 20 years since the film's release. Moving beyond mere cult film status, some of the movie's devotees have come to regard Jeff Bridges' easygoing, bathrobe-clad toker as a modern sage worthy of his own philosophy, Dudeism. Several actors from the film will appear at the pre-screening festivities. The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 388-1400. May 25; doors open at 7 p.m.; movie starts at 10 p.m. $20-$30. www.lebowskifest.com and www.wiltern.com