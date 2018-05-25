The Moviegoer, May 27-June 2

Last Remaining Seats Long before video of Rep. Maxine Waters' "Reclaiming my time!" went viral in 2017, Jimmy Stewart's fictional freshman Sen. Jefferson Smith's filibuster and "No, sir, I will not yield!" speech from the 1939 Frank Capra film Mr. Smith Goes to Washington was the cultural touchstone for Capitol Hill retorts. An earnest classic of American politics. The first in the Los Angeles Conservancy's annual program of classic films screened in historic theaters. Los Angeles Conservancy, State Theatre, 703 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, (213) 629-2939. June 2, 8 p.m. $22; $18 for Conservancy members; $16, ages 17 and under. Series continues through June 23, (213) 623-2489