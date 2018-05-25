The Moviegoer, May 27-June 2

1968: May Days (Grand soirs et petits matins) William Klein's documentary, shot entirely in Paris in May 1968 with a hand-held camera, captures students organizing at the Sorbonne, the protests and blockades in Paris' Latin Quarter, and the throngs of union organizers and activists, Alain Resnais, Jacques Rivette and Marguerite Duras among them. A true time capsule of a turbulent time. Los Angeles Filmforum, Spielberg Theatre at the Egyptian, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 377-7238. May 27, 7:30 p.m. $10; $6 for students and senior citizens.
Shadow of a Doubt 35 mm screening of Alfred Hitchcock's 1943 crime thriller about a lovely teen (Teresa Wright) who idolizes her urbane uncle (Joseph Cotten) until she begins to suspect him of being the notorious "Merry Widow murderer." Set and filmed in Santa Rosa, the film was a midcareer turning point for Hitchcock and was reportedly his favorite of his own films. 35 mm Movie Club, Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Drive, Los Feliz, (323) 660-6639. May 28, 10:30 a.m. $12.75-$20.
Dust in the Wind: 8 Films by Michael Robinson The Los Angeles-based short-film and video artist will be on hand for eight of his shorts from the last decade, including the local premiere of his 17-minute Onward Lossless Follows (2017). Robinson is noted for his use of repurposed footage from old television shows, music videos, public service announcements and industrial videos. Acropolis Cinema, Downtown Independent, 251 S. Main St., Los Angeles, (213) 617-1033. May 29, 8 p.m. $12.
Anniversary Classics 40th-anniversary screening of The Deer Hunter, director Michael Cimino's multi-Oscar winning drama about three steelworker buddies (Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken, John Savage) who struggle to survive and escape from a Vietnamese prisoner-of-war camp. One of the first films to address the war-time traumas that continued to haunt Vietnam veterans upon their return. Savage will attend the screening. Laemmle Ahrya Fine Arts Theater, 8556 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, (310) 478-3836. May 29, 7:15 p.m. $15; $12 for Anniversary Classics Premiere Card holders.
Set It Off Director F. Gary Gray's 1996 Los Angeles-set crime thriller stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Vivica A. Fox and Kimberly Elise as friends with limited job opportunities who decide to decide to pull a bank heist. Latifah gives a powerhouse performance. Written by Kate Lanier and Takashi Bufford. A discussion will follow the film. Part of The Black Book series. Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 443-7000. May 31, 7:30 p.m. Free.
Last Remaining Seats Long before video of Rep. Maxine Waters' "Reclaiming my time!" went viral in 2017, Jimmy Stewart's fictional freshman Sen. Jefferson Smith's filibuster and "No, sir, I will not yield!" speech from the 1939 Frank Capra film Mr. Smith Goes to Washington was the cultural touchstone for Capitol Hill retorts. An earnest classic of American politics. The first in the Los Angeles Conservancy's annual program of classic films screened in historic theaters. Los Angeles Conservancy, State Theatre, 703 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, (213) 629-2939. June 2, 8 p.m. $22; $18 for Conservancy members; $16, ages 17 and under. Series continues through June 23, (213) 623-2489
