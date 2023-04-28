The May energy is giving ‘get out there.’ These 11 pop-ups, drops and events fit the bill

Sandy Liang x Salomon

(Salomon)

Darlings of the Pokémon franchise Jigglypuff and Whimsicott inspired this collaboration. Designer Sandy Liang introduces precious pastel colorways to Salomon’s sleek XT-6 and RX Moc 3.0 sneakers — a must for spring and summer walks. Drops May 5 on salomon.com

‘Craft in Motion: A Film by Bottega Veneta’

(Bottega Veneta)

(Bottega Veneta)

“Craft is not a ‘trend.’ ... It is a timeless technology,” says Bottega Veneta’s creative director, Matthieu Blazy. The house’s new film, “Craft in Motion,” directed by Massimiliano Bomba, defines “quiet luxury” as the meticulous days of handcrafting behind each Cabat, Sardine and Intrecciato bag. The film will be screened in 29 theaters across Southern California, including Rooftop Level DTLA, May 12-25. bottegaveneta.com

Delfin Finley ‘Coalescence’ at David Kordansky Gallery

Delfin Finley’s “Sin Fin” (Elon Schoenholz / David Kordansky Gallery)

Los Angeles native Delfin Finley visualizes the weight of existence in Black and brown America in new photo-realistic portraits. In his exhibition “Coalescence,” Finley likens each twine of a rope — which is draped on, lifted and carried by the subjects — to a different memory, “the result of a circumstantial history — personal, national or otherwise.” May 13-June 16. 5130 W. Edgewood Place, Los Angeles. davidkordanskygallery.com

Burberry summer capsule collection

(Burberry)

Summer trip to London? Burberry’s summer capsule can take you there. The collection highlights the house’s iconic check print on women’s and men’s swimwear, tote bags and bucket hats. Available May. us.burberry.com

‘Witness’ at WACO Theater Center

Art by April Bey (Witness)

The new exhibition at WACO Theater Center, curated by Tina Knowles Lawson and Genel Ambrose, asks the question: “What do you witness when you look through the eyes of Black women?” The answer comes in the form of installation, portraiture and photography from L.A.-based Black women and nonbinary artists including Sophia Nahli Allison, Alexis Hunley, Liam Woods, Dana Davenport, Amber J. Phillips and more. Running through May 27 at WACO, 5144 Lankershim Blvd., Los Angeles. wacotheatercenter.com

Yolanda Gonzélez at MOLAA

Yolanda González’s “Sueno, en la Espaldas de Nuestros Antepasados” (Yolanda González / Bermudez Projects, Los Angeles)

Artist Yolanda González’s “Metamorphosis” series reflects decades of transformation and reinvention within herself. Inspired by the Japanese use of monochromatic materials, Gonzalez’s colorless expressions depict the depth and complexities of love, loss, anger, grief and acceptance. Open through July 30. 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. molaa.org

Born X Raised x Levi’s

Celebrating the 150th anniversary of Levi’s 501 jean, Born X Raised delivers a collection celebrating the L.A. classic. Through the collection — consisting of a jacket and a pair of jeans — founder Spanto nods to his Seneca and Apache heritage in honor of his late father, who loved the timeless denim pants. Drops June 1. bornxraised.com

Gucci Salon

(Gucci Salon)

Gucci Salon, the fashion house’s new appointment-only boutique on Melrose Place, has opened its doors. Created with set designer Gideon Ponte to have the feel of an old Hollywood home where glamour meets coziness, the salon features jewelry, housewares, custom evening wear and more. 8400 Melrose Place, West Hollywood. gucci.com

‘Symbiosis: Living Island’ at Japan House L.A.

Beatriz Milhazes’ “Yellow Flower Dream” (Inujima Art House)

“Symbiosis: Living Island,” an exhibition curated by Yuko Hasegawa and designed by Kazuyo Sejima for Japan House Los Angeles, takes you on a journey to the Inujima Art House, a project that is integrating contemporary art and nature on a tiny island in Japan. The exhibition features documentary film and and testimonials from the island, as well as works by artists such as Beatriz Milhazes, Haruka Kojin and Yusuke Komuta. “These wide-ranging works convey a vision of Inujima as a living entity and potential blueprint of coexistence for the future,” writes Japan House. On view now through July 5. 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles. japanhousela.com

Kang Seung Lee: “The Heart of a Hand”

Kang Seung Lee’s “Untitled (Choo San and Soo Khim)” (From the artist and Commonwealth and Council, Los Angeles, Mexico City)

“The Heart of a Hand” pays tribute to the pioneering Singaporean-born choreographer Goh Choo San, who died of an AIDS-related illness. Using archival research and interviews, Lee pieces together a memory of San and honors his place in Asian and queer histories. On view now through July 22. Vincent Price Art Museum 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park. vincentpriceartmuseum.org

Carl Craig: ‘Party/After Party’

Carl Craig’s “Party / Afterparty” (Bill Jacobson Studio)