The Moviegoer, June 3-9

TCM Big Screen Classics 50th anniversary of writer-director Mel Brooks’ wildly satiric The Producers stars Zero Mostel and Gene Wilder as the title duo whose wild idea to bilk investors with a sure-fire flop hits a snag when the show, “Springtime for Hitler,” becomes an unexpected hit. Fathom Events, selected Cinemark, AMC, Laemmle and Regal theaters, June 3 and 6, 2 anf 7 p.m.
Laemmle’s Anniversary Classics Double bill of screen legend Marilyn Monroe’s most quintessentially “Marilyn” movies. In How to Marry a Millionaire (1953), the improbably named Pola, Loco and Schatze (Monroe, Betty Grable and Lauren Bacall) are gal-pals who set out to marry well. In Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953), Monroe gives an iconic performance as Lorelei Lee with the still stunning show-stopper “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend,” Ravishing brunettco-star Jane Russell gives the movie title a run for its money. Laemmle Theatres, Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West Los Angeles; NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood; Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena; (310) 478-3836. June 5. “How to Marry a Millionaire,” 5 and 9 p.m.; “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” 7 p.m. $13; $10 for Premiere Card holders.
Hola Mexico Film Festival Films by Mexico’s three most prominent and acclaimed auteurs, Oscar-winning directors Alejandro González Iñárritu, Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuarón, screen outdoors in a three-day mini fête. Iñárritu’s 2000 feature directorial debut, the brutal and violent but ultimately redeeming Amores Perros, June 4; del Toro’s fantastic and frightening 2006 fable, Pan’s Labyrinth, June 5; Cuarón’s 2001 sexy coming-of-age romp Y Tu Mamá También, June 6. DishLatino, Rooftop at the Montalban, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood, (323) 871-2420; box office, (323) 461-6999. Doors open at 6 p.m.; films begin 10 minutes after sunset. $10-$18.
Vintage Cartoon Fest Animation historian Jerry Beck curated and hosts this program of “naughty and bawdy” pre-code 1930s animated shorts featuring Betty Boop, Flip the Frog, Oswald Rabbit and others. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo, (310) 322-2592. June 8, 8:15 p.m.; June 9, 2:30 and 8:30 p.m.; June 10, 2:30 p.m. $10; $8 for ages 62+. No credit cards.
James Bond June The 35 mm Movie Club has a slate of late-night 007 featuring films with Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore and Daniel Craig as the suave MI6 agent. You Only Live Twice (1967), June 8; On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969), June 9; The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), June 16; Casino Royale (2006), June 23. Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr., Los Feliz, (323) 660-6639. All films screen at 11:59 p.m. $12.75-$20.
------------