The Moviegoer, June 3-9

Laemmle’s Anniversary Classics Double bill of screen legend Marilyn Monroe’s most quintessentially “Marilyn” movies. In How to Marry a Millionaire (1953), the improbably named Pola, Loco and Schatze (Monroe, Betty Grable and Lauren Bacall) are gal-pals who set out to marry well. In Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953), Monroe gives an iconic performance as Lorelei Lee with the still stunning show-stopper “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend,” Ravishing brunettco-star Jane Russell gives the movie title a run for its money. Laemmle Theatres, Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West Los Angeles; NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood; Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena; (310) 478-3836. June 5. “How to Marry a Millionaire,” 5 and 9 p.m.; “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” 7 p.m. $13; $10 for Premiere Card holders.