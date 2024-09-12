Three finalist cities announced to host Sundance Film Festival in 2027

In a combined bid with Sundance’s longtime home of Park City, Utah, nearby Salt Lake City (pictured) has moved forward to be one of three host finalists beginning in 2027.

The Sundance Institute announced three finalist cities in the running to host the Sundance Film Festival beginning in 2027. Boulder, Colo.; Cincinnati; and the combined Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah, are the three sites in the final round of consideration.

Being dropped from consideration are Atlanta; Louisville, Ky.; and Santa Fe, N.M.

The Sundance Institute announced earlier this year that it was possible the festival could be leaving its longtime home in Park City.

According to a press release from the institute, “All three finalists were assessed on ethos and equity values, infrastructure, and capabilities to host the Festival, in addition to demonstrating ways in which they will continue to foster the diverse Sundance community and inspire the next generation of independent filmmakers.”

In a statement, Sudance’s festival director and head of public programming Eugene Hernandez said, “As we move to the next phase in our search for a sustainable home for the Sundance Film Festival, we see great promise and potential in Boulder, Cincinnati and Salt Lake/Park City. Each has shown us the blend of exciting possibilities, values, and logistics needed to produce a vibrant, inviting and inclusive Festival. We’re excited for a future Sundance that can discover, support and inspire artists and audiences for the next forty years.”

The institute will announce the new host city sometime after the conclusion of the 2025 festival in Park City.