The Moviegoer, June 17-23

Family Flicks Director Penny Marshall’s 1992 comedy-drama, A League of Their Own, about the World War II-era All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, stars Geena Davis and Lori Petty as highly competitive sisters. Despite the famous admonishment about crying and baseball from manager Jimmy Dugan (Tom Hanks), you may indeed need a hankie. The winning ensemble includes Rosie O’Donnell, Madonna and the director’s brother, Garry Marshall. Keep an eye out for Téa Leoni in one of her first film roles. UCLA Film & Television Archive, Billy Wilder Theater, Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 206-8013. June 17, 11 a.m. Free.
Paper Moon Real-life father and daughter Ryan and Tatum O’Neal play a couple of prepossessing grifters making their way through Depression-era Kansas and Missouri in Peter Bogdanovich’s 1973 beautiful black-and-white comedy-drama. Tatum stole the show and became the youngest person to win a (competitive) Oscar. Entertainment journalist Susan King will lead a discussion with Tatum after the film. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 260-1528. June 21, 7:30 p.m. $8-$12.
The Last Days of Disco Writer-director Whit Stillman will be on hand for the 20th-anniversary screening and discussion of the final installment in his loosely linked “doomed bourgeois in love” trilogy. Chloë Sevigny and Kate Beckinsale play recent college grads who work in publishing and dance their nights away in a Studio 54-like club while maintaining a frosty frenemy status as roommates. With Whitman regular, the ever-droll Chris Eigeman and Matt Keeslar as a preppy, buttoned-up assistant DA who passionately espouses the greatness of disco even as the genre threatens to become uncool. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 260-1528. June 22, 7:30 p.m. $8-$12.
Road Picture Film Festival The Old Town Music Hall, El Segundo’s charming single-screen movie house will show four of the seven Bing Crosby, Bob Hope and Dorothy Lamour-starring “Road to …” adventure-comedy musicals. Crosby and Hope reportedly ad-libbed much of the rat-a-tat-tat banter, and the lovely Lamour makes the most of her catch-all “exotic woman” roles. Tongue-in-cheek as the “Road” movies are, modern audiences need to be prepared for depictions of regrettable cultural stereotyping. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo, (310) 322-2592. Road to Singapore (1940), June 22, 8:15 p.m.; Road to Morocco (1942), June 23, 2:30 p.m.; Road to Utopia (1945), June 23, 8:15 p.m.; Road to Rio (1947), June 24, 2:30 p.m. $10; $8 for ages 62+. No credit cards.
Chaplin, Keaton, Lloyd: A Night of Classic Comedy Shorts The lineup of early 8 mm shorts featuring the grand triumvirate of silent comedy includes Harold Lloyd in “Luke’s Movie Muddle” (1916) and “The Non-Stop Kid” (1918); Buster Keaton in “Fatty” Arbuckle’s “Coney Island” (1917) and “The Boat” (1921); Charlie Chaplin’s “A Busy Day” (1914) and “The Vagabond” (1917). Live accompaniment by Cliff Retallick. American Cinematheque and the George Lucas Family Foundation, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456. June 23, 7:30 p.m. $8-$12.
Eat See Hear Outdoor Movie Writer-director Kevin Smith’s 1994 low-budget, black-and-white comedy Clerks about underemployed, underpaid and under-motivated convenience store employees captured ennui as the zeitgeist of the 1990s and put Smith on the indie map. Eat See Hear, Autry Museum, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, (323) 667-2000. June 23; gates, 5:30 p.m.; movie, 8:30 p.m. $14-21; $8 for children 12 and under.
