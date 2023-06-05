L.A. Times’ “Hollywood’s Finest” Documentary to Screen at Dances With Films June 23

The Los Angeles Times feature length documentary “ Hollywood’s Finest ” will have its Southern California premiere at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood on Friday, June 23, as part of the Dances With Films independent film festival.

The film is an extension of the award-winning project of the same name from Times Reporter Gale Holland, Staff Photographer Christina House and videographer Claire Hannah Collins that chronicles the journey of a pregnant woman, Mckenzie Trahan, living on the streets of Los Angeles.

The trio spent more than four years with Trahan. The film follows her from late pregnancy in a Hollywood homeless encampment through the first year of her daughter’s life and the struggle to find and keep a home in which to raise her child.

“Hollywood’s Finest” has screened at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival and San Luis Obispo International Film Festival. The film is produced and directed by Collins, Holland is a producer and Times Senior Video Director Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein is an executive producer.

The multimedia project has earned several honors, including the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography and the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award for Domestic Photography awarded to House, and recognition in the National Headliner Awards , among others.

“Hollywood’s Finest” will screen on June 23 at 7 p.m. at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood. Tickets can be purchased here.