The Moviegoer, June 24-July 1

Miloš Forman Remembered A lineup of films by the Czech director, who died this year. Man on the Moon (1999), June 24, 7:30 p.m. (with special guests, screenwriters Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski and actor Danny DeVito). Loves of a Blonde (1965) and Black Peter (1964), June 28, 7:30 p.m. (discussion with “Blonde” co-writer Ivan Passer). One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975), June 29, 7:30 p.m. (discussion with actress Mews Small). The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996), June 30, 7:30 p.m. (discussion with writers Alexander and Karaszewski and actress Courtney Love). Hair (1979) and Taking Off (1971), July 1, 7:30 p.m. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 260-1528. $8-$12.
TCM Big Screen Classics Director Robert Wise’s 1961 film adaptation of the Bernstein-Sondheim Broadway musical West Side Story, starring Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer as star-crossed lovers Maria and Tony (both dubbed in the musical numbers), holds the record for most Oscars (10) won by a musical. With Rita Moreno, George Chakiris and Russ Tamblyn. Choreographer Jerome Robbins directed the dance sequences. Fathom Events, selected Cinemark, AMC, and Regal theaters, June 24 and 27, 2 and 7 p.m.
The Great Dictator Charlie Chaplin’s 1940 anti-fascism satire was well ahead of the U.S. government’s official condemnation of Adolf Hitler. Chaplin, who wrote and directed, also plays the dual roles of anti-Semitic tyrant, Adenoid Hynkel, and the hero, an unnamed Jewish barber. Chaplin’s then-wife, Paulette Goddard, plays the barber’s love interest, Hannah, and Jack Oakie co-stars as the Dictator of Bacteria, Benzino Napaloni. LACMA, Bing Theatre, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 857-6010. June 26, 1 p.m. $4; $2 for LACMA members and ages 65+.
Mrs. Hyde “Tip Top” director Serge Bozon re-teamed with actress Isabelle Huppert for this 2017 nod to Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novella. Huppert plays a timid physics professor transformed by a bolt of lightning into a newly confident woman. Acropolis Cinema, Downtown Independent, 251 S. Main St., Los Angeles. June 27, 8 p.m. $12.
Archive Treasures In Now, Voyager (1942), Bette Davis stars as a rich but repressed woman who undergoes a remarkable transformation after undergoing therapy. With Paul Henreid, Claude Rains and Gladys Cooper. With Old Acquaintance (1943), in which Davis plays a successful author whose jealous childhood friend (Miriam Hopkins) becomes a thorn in her side in a drama that unfolds over 20 years. 35 mm prints. UCLA Film & Television Archive, Billy Wilder Theater, Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 206-8013. June 29, 7:30 p.m. $8-$10.
