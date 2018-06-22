The Moviegoer, June 24-July 1

Miloš Forman Remembered A lineup of films by the Czech director, who died this year. Man on the Moon (1999), June 24, 7:30 p.m. (with special guests, screenwriters Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski and actor Danny DeVito). Loves of a Blonde (1965) and Black Peter (1964), June 28, 7:30 p.m. (discussion with “Blonde” co-writer Ivan Passer). One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975), June 29, 7:30 p.m. (discussion with actress Mews Small). The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996), June 30, 7:30 p.m. (discussion with writers Alexander and Karaszewski and actress Courtney Love). Hair (1979) and Taking Off (1971), July 1, 7:30 p.m. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 260-1528. $8-$12.