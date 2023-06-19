The Obamas, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kerry Washington mark Juneteenth: ‘Lean into your liberation’

Kerry Washington, left, former President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Juneteenth National Independence Day commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. The holiday is celebrated on June 19, the anniversary of the 1865 order by Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger informing enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, of their freedom.

The news came two months after the Confederacy had surrendered and about two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed enslaved people in the Southern states. Now Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday in 2021, is celebrated locally and internationally and by some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

“Abbott Elementary” actor Sheryl Lee Ralph spent Sunday at Philadelphia’s Juneteenth Parade and Festival.

She tweeted that the festivities — with food, floats and music — were “a wonderful celebration of freedom, free of chaos and full of love and community spirit!”

Former President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama both tweeted in celebration.

Obama said commemorating the anniversary is “a reminder that even in the darkest hours, there is cause to hope — and a reason to keep building a country that lives up to its highest ideals.”

The former First Lady wrote that the holiday is “a chance to pay tribute to countless advocates, activists, and changemakers and the work they did to build a more perfect Union” and encouraged people to register to vote.

Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted that Juneteenth “is the story of our ongoing fight to realize that promise: not for some, but for all.”

Whether with delicious food or community events, how to honor Juneteenth varies from person to person.

Talk show host and singer Jennifer Hudson attended the first-ever Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn with her children on June 13.

Grammy winner Alicia Keys’ Juneteenth celebration coincided with her Father’s Day festivities. The “Fallin’” and “Girl on Fire” singermarked the two occasions at the beach with her husband Swizz Beatz and their children on Monday.

“Little Fires Everywhere” and “Scandal” star Kerry Washington posted a TikTok of herself lip-syncing TV personality Ts Madison‘s monologue about pride in Black identity.

“I’m Black. I’m probably one of the Blackest motherf— in this place. I’m probably one of the Blackest motherf— in this county. Black like that,” she mouthed along.

She also posted a video of herself joyfully swimming in a pool with a caption addressed to “all [her] sisters” to “make sure you do the things that let you lean into your liberation.”

During her show in Amsterdam on Sunday, Beyoncé wore costumes “created exclusively” by Black fashion designers in honor of Juneteenth, she revealed on Instagram.

Her wardrobe for the concert included designs by Feben, Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo, Olivier Rousteing for Balmain, Ibrahim Kamara for Off-White, LaQuan Smith and, of course, her clothing line Ivy Park, according to Vogue.

Media mogul Tyler Perry commemorated the day with simple “Happy Juneteenth” graphic on Instagram.