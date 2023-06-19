Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

The Obamas, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kerry Washington mark Juneteenth: ‘Lean into your liberation’

A triptych of Kerry Washington, Michelle and Barack Obama, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.
Kerry Washington, left, former President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.
(Left, right: Richard Shotwell and Jordan Strauss / Associated Press; center: Mark Wilson / Getty Images)
By Astrid KayembeStaff Writer 
Share

Juneteenth National Independence Day commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. The holiday is celebrated on June 19, the anniversary of the 1865 order by Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger informing enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, of their freedom.

The news came two months after the Confederacy had surrendered and about two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed enslaved people in the Southern states. Now Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday in 2021, is celebrated locally and internationally and by some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

“Abbott Elementary” actor Sheryl Lee Ralph spent Sunday at Philadelphia’s Juneteenth Parade and Festival.

She tweeted that the festivities — with food, floats and music — were “a wonderful celebration of freedom, free of chaos and full of love and community spirit!”

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 18: Tiya (cq) Like Fiya (cq), of Columbus, Ohio, dances to a drum circle at the Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival in Leimert Park Village on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. Community-led arts and culture festival - commemorating June 19, 1865 when enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, were informed that they were free at last. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

California

Here’s where to celebrate Juneteenth in Los Angeles County this weekend

Here is a sampling of Juneteenth festivities happening in L.A. County this weekend to commemorate “Freedom Day” or “Emancipation Day.”

Advertisement

Former President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama both tweeted in celebration.

Obama said commemorating the anniversary is “a reminder that even in the darkest hours, there is cause to hope — and a reason to keep building a country that lives up to its highest ideals.”

The former First Lady wrote that the holiday is “a chance to pay tribute to countless advocates, activists, and changemakers and the work they did to build a more perfect Union” and encouraged people to register to vote.

Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted that Juneteenth “is the story of our ongoing fight to realize that promise: not for some, but for all.”

Whether with delicious food or community events, how to honor Juneteenth varies from person to person.

Talk show host and singer Jennifer Hudson attended the first-ever Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn with her children on June 13.

LONG BEACH, CA - JUNE 18, 2023 - Geneva Johnson, left, and her sister Dorothy Nichols, center, dance with others at the Juneteenth celebration in Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Long Beach on June 18, 2023. The day started with an outdoor service by the Grace Memorial Baptist Church, a breakfast, and many set up booths selling t-shirts and some providing information on various programs to help members in the community. Music was provided featuring singer Demetri Thomas. Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Juneteenth combines June and nineteenth when Texas declared freedom for slaves on June 19, 1865, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California

Essay: A new way of looking at Juneteenth

It would be a mistake to consider Juneteenth purely a celebration of emancipation. As with most victories against racism, there is also a story of resistance to change.

Grammy winner Alicia Keys’ Juneteenth celebration coincided with her Father’s Day festivities. The “Fallin’” and “Girl on Fire” singermarked the two occasions at the beach with her husband Swizz Beatz and their children on Monday.

“Little Fires Everywhere” and “Scandal” star Kerry Washington posted a TikTok of herself lip-syncing TV personality Ts Madison‘s monologue about pride in Black identity.

“I’m Black. I’m probably one of the Blackest motherf— in this place. I’m probably one of the Blackest motherf— in this county. Black like that,” she mouthed along.

She also posted a video of herself joyfully swimming in a pool with a caption addressed to “all [her] sisters” to “make sure you do the things that let you lean into your liberation.”

During her show in Amsterdam on Sunday, Beyoncé wore costumes “created exclusively” by Black fashion designers in honor of Juneteenth, she revealed on Instagram.

Her wardrobe for the concert included designs by Feben, Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo, Olivier Rousteing for Balmain, Ibrahim Kamara for Off-White, LaQuan Smith and, of course, her clothing line Ivy Park, according to Vogue.

Media mogul Tyler Perry commemorated the day with simple “Happy Juneteenth” graphic on Instagram.

Entertainment & Arts
Astrid Kayembe

Astrid Kayembe is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. Kayembe grew up in South-Central Los Angeles and is a recent graduate of USC, where she studied journalism. Most recently, she worked for the Memphis Commercial Appeal through Report for America. She has also contributed to national and regional stories for the USA Today Network. While at USC, she was an Intersections South L.A. editor at USC Annenberg Media and arts and entertainment editor at the Daily Trojan. She previously served as a COVID-19 reporting intern at the Los Angeles Times, as a Truth Told fellow at Refinery29 through the Google News Initiative and social media associate at L.A. Taco.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement