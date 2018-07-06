The Moviegoer, July 8-14

Audacious Debuts This series features double bills of exceptional first features by some of cinema’s most distinctive voices (albeit all of them white men) starting with Terrence Malick’s somber crime drama Badlands (1974) and brothers Joel and Ethan Coen’s brutal but darkly comic Blood Simple (1984). The series continue through July 15 with the debut films of David Lynch, Sam Raimi, Quentin Tarantino and more. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 260-1528. July 11, 7:30 p.m. $8-$12. Full schedule: www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/
Superman: The Movie A 40th-anniversary screening of the superhero movie made for the kids (and adults) of the “Jaws”/“Star Wars” generation. The 1978 film flies largely on the priceless chemistry between chisel-jawed leading man Christopher Reeve and delightfully raspy-voiced Margot Kidder as Lois Lane. Discussion with producer Ilya Salkind and actor Jack O’Halloran who played the villain Non. With “The Fast and the Furry-ous” (1949). Alex Film Society, Alex Theatre, 216 North Brand Blvd., Glendale, (818) 243-2539. July 12, 7:30 p.m. $11-$16.
Throwback Thursdays: Everybody Loves Denzel Indeed, Mr. Washington, the two-time Oscar winner, continues to be one of America’s favorite actors. Washington plays the title role in Spike Lee’s 1992 biographical epic Malcolm X. The series includes Devil in a Blue Dress (July 19) and Training Day (July 26). Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, (310) 478-3836. “Malcolm X,” July 12, 7:30 p.m. $12; $9 for ages 62+.
City of Gold Laura Gabbert’s 2015 documentary about The Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning restaurant critic Jonathan Gold and his love affair with Los Angeles (and its less glitzy suburbs), its people, and most importantly its food, from the small Ethiopian restaurants that dot Fairfax Avenue to barbecue in Compton and spicy Szechuan in Alhambra. Part of Metro Art’s “Fil…mmm” film series. Union Station, North Patio, 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles. July 13; doors open at 7:30 p.m.; film, 8:30 p.m. Free.
Pershing Square Friday Night Flicks Outdoor summer movies have become as much a part of the Southern California ethos as the drive-ins of yore, but they can be pricey. The LA Department of Recreation and Parks is keepin’ it real, and free, with its annual downtown series. This year’s theme is Best of the ’80s with a heavy dose of Brat Pack (and Brat Pack-adjacent) teen favorites. John Hughes’ 1986 romp Ferris Bueller’s Day Off kicks off the series. Other films include Pretty in Pink, Footloose and Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Fridays through Aug. 17. Pershing Square, 532 S. Olive St., Los Angeles. Movies start at sundown. Free. Full schedule:
