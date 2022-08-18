9 best bets for your L.A. weekend: ‘Empire Strikes Back’ in concert, live dance and more

A classic flick with a live orchestra, a salute to Black filmmakers and a celebration of dance make our shortlist of Southern California cultural offerings this weekend. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert’

Feel the Force as Pacific Symphony, under the baton of Richard Kaufman, performs John Williams’ classic score live-to-picture to accompany a screening of this thrilling 1980 entry in George Lucas’ epic space saga. FivePoint Amphitheatre, 14800 Chinon, Irvine. 8 p.m. Saturday. $39-$100. pacificsymphony.org

‘Fused: A Celebration of Dance’

Ballet, hip-hop and tango are just some of the dance styles on display in this showcase presented by choreographer Marine de Vachon’s Contempo Arts Productions. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. $29-$99 (also available on demand, Aug. 26 to Sept. 27, $10, $15). alextheatre.org

‘Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971’

The contributions of Black directors, actors and industry workers to the art of film are saluted through screenings, film clips, photographs, movie posters, etc. in this exhibition on view Sunday through April 9. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. (323) 930-3000. Open daily. $15-$25; ages 17 and younger and EBT cardholders, free; advance timed-entry tickets required. academymuseum.org

Summer SoundWaves 2022

The concert series closes out the season with a performance by singer and reality TV star Chiquis Rivera. The Music Center, Jerry Moss Plaza, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Saturday. $20; up to four children, ages 12 and younger, free with each paying adult. musiccenter.org

80th Nisei Week Japanese Festival

This celebration of Japanese and Japanese American heritage concludes with live music by local entertainers, taiko drumming, martial arts demonstrations, a food festival and more. Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, 244 San Pedro St., Little Tokyo, downtown L.A. 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free. niseiweek.org

19th Annual New Original Works Festival

This three-weekend showcase for L.A.-based theater, dance and multimedia artists gets underway with works by Achinta S. McDaniel, Lindsey Red-tail and X’ene Sky. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, with Saturday’s performance also available as a livestream; also Aug. 25-27, Sept. 1-3. In-person: $14-$20; in-person festival pass: $40; virtual: $8-$15; virtual festival pass: $30. redcat.org

Farhang Foundation Presents Kamyar

The Iranian-born pianist and pop idol performs as part of the Grand Performances summer concert series. DJ Arin opens the show. California Plaza, 350 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 6 p.m. Saturday. Free. grandperformances.org

Jazz at the Fountain

Veteran R&B singer and songwriter Lynne Fiddmont and her band perform alfresco in the latest entry in this concert series. The Fountain Theatre, outdoor stage, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday. $40. fountaintheatre.com

Grand Park’s Sunday Sessions

This free and family-friendly festival continues with local and guest DJs spinning tunes from around the world in a multicultural celebration curated by KG Superstar and DJ Adé. Picnicking is encouraged, and food and beverage options will also be available on-site. Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Free. grandparkla.org