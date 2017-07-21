The Moviegoer, July 23-29

Dolly Parton Double Feature In the 1980s country music superstar and American treasure Dolly Parton was a bona-fide movie star. In her first big movie role, the 1980 revenge-comedy 9 to 5, Parton proved that she could hold her own with seasoned acting talents Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dabney Coleman. Her next role paired Parton with Burt Reynolds as lovers on opposite sides of the law in the 1982 film adaptation of the popular musical, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Both films were directed by Colin Higgins. The films will be introduced by author Randy L. Schmidt, who will also sign his book, “Dolly on Dolly: Interviews and Encounters with Dolly Parton.” American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 260-1528. July 23, 7:30 p.m. $12; $8 for Cinematheque members. www.americancinematheque.com

All Arnold, All Night In honor of the former governor and Austrian-born action hero Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 70th birthday, July 30, the New Beverly is running a mini-Arnold festival starting July 28 with Total Recall (1990) and The Running Man (1987) and culminating with an all-night marathon, July 29. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 938-4038. “Total Recall” and “The Running Man,” July 28, 7 p.m. $8. Arnold All Night, July 29, 7:30 p.m. $30. www.thenewbev.com

The Films of Barbet Schroeder In one of his best roles, Mickey Rourke stars in Barfly (1987) as Charles Bukowski alter-ego, Henry Chinaski, an alcoholic writer who spends his days and nights in gritty L.A. flats and dive bars, sparring with lover and partner in drink, Wanda (Faye Dunaway). Bukowski wrote the screenplay and director Schroeder made it his American feature debut. Schroeder’s next film, Reversal of Fortune (1990), for which he was Oscar-nomiated for best director, follows the mystery of how enigmatic socialite Sunny von Bulow (Glenn Close) ended up in a decades-long coma, and the criminal appeal case of her cold aristocrat husband, Claus von Bulow (Oscar winner Jeremy Irons), for her attempted murder. There will be a discussion between films with Schroeder. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 260-1528. July 28, 7:30 p.m. The series continues July 29-30.$15; $13 for seniors; $11 for Cinematheque members. www.americancinematheque.com

The Farthest — Voyager in Space A documentary on the the twin robotic space probes, Voyager I and Voyager II, launched in 1977, that have been sending back images and data deepening our understanding of the solar system. The middle-aged twins, now the first human-made crafts to reach interstellar space, are in their ambassadors-of-earth phase, carrying double golden discs of visual and audio data (including a recording Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode”) to whomever or whatever may be out there (including future humans). Followed by a panel discussion with members of the Voyager team. Caltech, Beckman Auditorium, 332 S. Michigan Ave., Pasadena. (626) 395-4652. July 29, 7 p.m. Free, but tickets are required. www.caltech.edu

Quote-Along Labyrinth A whole generation came to know David Bowie not as Ziggy Stardust but as Jareth, the Goblin King, a character as glam and mysterious as Ziggy. The 1986 Jim Henson-directed Labyrinth is a weird and wonderful fantasy about a teenager’s quest to save her baby brother. Jennifer Connelly co-stars. Presented by Alamo Drafthouse, with custom “quote-along” subtitles. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, (213) 623-3233. July 27, 8 p.m. $35-$50. www.axs.com.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION Gary Oldman plays Winston Churchill as he becomes England's prime minister in "Darkest Hour." Gary Oldman plays Winston Churchill as he becomes England's prime minister in "Darkest Hour." CAPTION Gary Oldman plays Winston Churchill as he becomes England's prime minister in "Darkest Hour." Gary Oldman plays Winston Churchill as he becomes England's prime minister in "Darkest Hour." CAPTION Trailer for Steven Soderbergh's "Logan Lucky," starring Channing Tatum, Riley Keough, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig and more. Trailer for Steven Soderbergh's "Logan Lucky," starring Channing Tatum, Riley Keough, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig and more. CAPTION Florence Pugh and Cosmo Jarvis star in "Lady Macbeth." Florence Pugh and Cosmo Jarvis star in "Lady Macbeth." CAPTION Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Halle Berry, Mark Strong, Julianne Moore, Jeff Bridges and Channing Tatum star in "Kingsman: The Golden Circle." Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Halle Berry, Mark Strong, Julianne Moore, Jeff Bridges and Channing Tatum star in "Kingsman: The Golden Circle." CAPTION Chadwick Boseman stars as Thurgood Marshall, along with Sterling K. Brown, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens and Josh Gad in "Marshall." Chadwick Boseman stars as Thurgood Marshall, along with Sterling K. Brown, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens and Josh Gad in "Marshall."

calendar@latimes.com

@LATimesMovies