‘Barbie’ or ‘Oppenheimer?’ Here’s where Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Quentin Tarantino and Tom Cruise stand

Which stars went for “Barbie” and who went for “Oppenheimer” over the blockbuster weekend? Let’s consult their social media.

It’s the phrase of the summer for cinephiles, movie stars and extremely online people alike: “Barbenheimer.”

The same-day release of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” starring Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr., has led to the double-feature phenomenon that packed movie theaters all weekend. While some celebs are enjoying both movies back-to-back, others are picking clear favorites.

Tom Cruise, whose “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” hit theaters earlier this month, showed his support for both films when he shared a photo of himself with “Mission: Impossible” director Christopher McQuarrie showing off movie tickets and posters for “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer” and Harrison Ford’s June 30 release, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

“This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters,” he tweeted late last month alongside the photos, taken at screenings. “Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history. I love a double feature, and it doesn’t get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie.”

Robbie and Gerwig followed suit and posed last month in front of the movie posters for “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and “Oppenheimer” with the caption, “Mission: Accepted!”

Selena Gomez celebrated her 31st birthday over the weekend. From the looks of it, the “Wolves” singer rented out a private theater and invited her pink- and feather-clad friends to join her for a “Barbie” showing. Gomez shared several photos of the extravaganza on Instagram with the caption, “On Wednesdays we wear pink.”

Quentin Tarantino, who worked with Robbie on “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” was spotted in Los Angeles sharing the love not only between both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” but also between two neighboring theaters.

In a photograph tweeted by KQED correspondent Saul Gonzalez, the filmmaker is seen theater-hopping in Westwood with director Roger Avary, his “Pulp Fiction” co-writer and co-host on the pair’s “Video Archives” podcast. After seeing “Oppenheimer” at the Westwood Village theater, Tarantino darted across the street and purchased a ticket to see “Barbie” at the Bruin Theatre, the caption said.

Amy Schumer, who was originally set to play Barbie but left an earlier version of the project in 2017, shared a photo Monday on Instagram of herself wearing a straw hat and holding a popsicle, joking that she had “really enjoyed” both films, “but I think I should have played Emily Blunts role. Do better Hollywood.” Blunt portrayed Kitty, the alcoholic wife of Cillian Murphy’s title character.

Although it’s not clear whether Camila Cabello and Beyoncé caught a showing of “Oppenheimer” or “Barbie,” the two paid homage to the hot films of summer in their own way. Queen Bey channeled Barbie’s pink look with an Acne Studios ensemble during her Minneapolis show on the Thursday before the film’s opening. She paired metallic baby-pink mini shorts with a bustier, an oversize jacket and sparkling thigh-high boots.

“Havana” singer Cabello shared a photo of herself in a killer black gown on Instagram with the caption, “I’m giving Oppenheimer.”

And on Sunday, pop star Kesha shared a TikTok of herself jamming out to Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive” from “Barbie: The Album” with the caption, “hot song.”

Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Barbie” debuted in first place at the box office this past weekend, earning $155 million in the United States and Canada. The PG-13 comedy easily defeated Universal Pictures’ “Oppenheimer,” which opened in second place with $80.5 million — an impressive number for an R-rated film — according to studio estimates.