The Moviegoer, July 30-Aug. 5

TCM Big Screen: Fast Times at Ridgemont High Director Amy Heckerling’s 1982 feature film debut deftly captured the fun, drama (statutory rape, unplanned pregnancy) and ennui of a group of teenagers at a typical Southern California high school. Adapted by Cameron Crowe from his book of the same name, the film includes early performances from rising stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Eric Stoltz, Forest Whitaker, Nicolas Cage (as Nicolas Coppola) and Sean Penn as the bodacious, surfer-stoner Jeff Spicoli. AMC, Cinemark, Edwards, Regal and other theaters. July 30 and Aug. 2, 2 and 7 p.m. $12.50. www.fathomevents.com

Nunday Funday: From Convent to Counterculture: Sister Corita and Inquiring Nuns The series closes with three excellent short documentaries. The first two from director Baylis Glascock, We Have No Art (1967) and Mary’s Day (1964), focus on social justice activist, college professor, and innovative pop artist Corita Kent. Kent’s bright, graphic silk-screens made her popular with such luminaries as Charles and Ray Eames, Buckminster Fuller, and Alfred Hitchcock. In Inquiring Nuns (1968), filmmaker Gordon Quinn follows two young nuns (still wearing the long habits, wimple, and veil) who interview a wide variety of people on the streets of Chicago simply asking, “Are you happy?” The score was the first for young composer Philip Glass. Followed by a reception on the patio and a gallery show of Corita Kent’s art. The Cinefamily, Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 655-2510. July 30, 7 p.m. $12; free for Cinefamily members. www.cinefamily.org

The Lion King Sing-Along One of the best films from the late 20th century Disney animation renaissance, the tale of lion cub Simba, was the studio’s first animated feature not adapted from an existing story (although there is certainly a nod to Hamlet). Elton John and Tim Rice composed the 1994 film’s memorable songs (“Hakuna Matata” anyone?) and the voice talent includes James Earl Jones, Nathan Lane and, memorably, Jeremy Irons as Simba’s sinister uncle, Scar. El Capitan, 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (818) 845-3110. Aug. 4-10, 10 a.m., 1 and 4 p.m. Aug. 11-20, 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. $11-$23. www.elcapitantheatre.com

Throwback Thursdays: Biker Movies Though director Richard Rush’s Hells Angels on Wheels (1967) is thin on plot, it had a few aces up its sleeve in cinematographer László Kovács (credited as Leslie Kovacs), lead actor Jack Nicholson, and an air of authenticity because of the presence of some real Angels as extras, including the notorious Sonny Barger serving as a technical adviser. The weekly series includes 1967 Billy Jack vigilante movie The Born Losers (Aug. 10), starring Tom Laughlin as Billy Jack (also directed as T.C. Frank); Dennis Hopper’s 1969 classic Easy Rider (Aug. 17), starring Peter Fonda, Hopper and Nicholson; Roger Corman’s 1966 The Wild Angels, with Fonda, Nancy Sinatra, and Bruce Dern (Aug. 24); and the late George A. Romero’s 1981 bikers-in-armor flick Knightriders (Aug. 31). Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood. “Hells Angels on Wheels,” Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m. $12; $9 for seniors 62+. www.laemmle.com

San Fernando Valley Summer Drive-In Nights Drive-in movie theaters used to be as quintessential to the Valley as cruising Ventura Boulevard. This new summer series celebrates both the history of drive-ins and films either set and/or filmed in the Valley. The series kicks off with 1982’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (Aug. 4) and 1985’s Back to the Future (Aug. 5), and continues with 1984’s The Karate Kid (Aug. 11) and 1987’s La Bamba (Aug. 12), the tragic story of local rocker Ritchie Valens. Lake Balboa Complex, 6335 Woodley Ave., Van Nuys. Fridays and Saturdays, 8:30 p.m. $20 per person or $60 for a carload of four. www.myvalleypass.com

