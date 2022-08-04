Classic movies in SoCal: ‘Lawrence of Arabia,’ ‘A League of Their Own,’ ‘Tron’ and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters, drive-ins and pop-ups and/or streaming online. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

‘Back to the Future’ with the L.A. Phil

The Los Angeles Philharmonic, under the baton of David Newman, performs Alan Silvestri’s score to accompany a screening of Robert Zemeckis’ hit 1985 sci-fi comedy starring Michael J. Fox. The Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 8 p.m. Aug. 5-6. $14-$196. hollywoodbowl.com

‘Cinderella’

If the shoe fits, she’ll wear it in Disney’s beloved 1950 animated fantasy based on the classic fairy tale. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 2 p.m. Aug. 6-7. $10; advance purchase recommended. thenewbev.com

‘Gidget’

Sandra Dee is your friendly neighborhood surfer girl in this lighthearted 1959 rom-com, screening as part of the “What Is a Western?” film series. The Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, L.A. 1:30 p.m. Aug. 6. Included with museum admission ($6-$14); reservations recommended. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org

‘Hour of the Wolf’

A painter with a pregnant wife battles his demons — literally — in Ingmar Bergman’s 1968 horror drama. Max von Sydow and Liv Ullmann star. In Swedish with English subtitles. Presented in 35 millimeter. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 7 p.m. Aug. 8. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘Lawrence of Arabia’

Peter O’Toole is a vision in sheik’s robes in David Lean’s Oscar-winning 1962 historical drama set during World War I. With Anthony Quinn, Alec Guinness and Omar Sharif. Presented in 70 millimeter. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6. $10, $15. americancinematheque.com

‘A League of Their Own’

Original star Geena Davis is slated to make an appearance at a screening of Penny Marshall’s feel-good 1992 comedy about a women’s baseball team during World War II. Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. 8:30 p.m. Aug. 6. $22. cinespia.org

‘The Man Who Knew Too Much’

Mild-mannered James Stewart stumbles upon an assassination plot in master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock’s 1956 remake of his own 1934 thriller. Doris Day also stars. Presented in 35 millimeter. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Ted Mann Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 2 p.m. Aug. 7. $5. academymuseum.org

‘National Lampoon’s Vacation’

Chevy Chase takes the fam on the mother of all road trips in Harold Ramis’ hit 1983 comedy. With Christie Brinkley, Randy Quaid and Beverly D’Angelo. Electric Dusk Drive-In, 236 N. Central Ave., Glendale. Electric Dusk Drive-In, 236 N. Central Ave., Glendale. 8:30 p.m. Aug. 5. $8-$75. electricduskdrivein.com

‘Planet of the Apes’

Simians rule and homo sapiens drool in this mind-bending 1968 sci-fi thriller starring Charlton Heston and Roddy McDowall. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. 5 p.m. Aug. 6. Free with museum admission ($12-$15; students, active military and ages 18 and younger are free). nortonsimon.org

‘Rollerball’

The late James Caan is in it to win it in Norman Jewison’s gritty 1975 dystopian thriller — set in 2018! The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 10 p.m. Aug. 5, 11 p.m. Aug. 6. $8.50-$10.50. thefridacinema.org

‘Roman Holiday’

Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck have an affair to remember in William Wyler’s charming 1953 rom-com set in the Eternal City. Rooftop Cinema Club Arts District, Row DTLA, 777 Alameda St., downtown L.A. 5:15 p.m. Aug. 7. $20.75-$27.75. rooftopcinemaclub.com

‘Salt of the Earth’

Mexican American mine workers in a small New Mexico town stand up for their rights in this once-controversial 1954 neorealist drama made by a trio of blacklisted filmmakers. Benton Museum of Art, Pomona College, 120 W. Bonita Ave., Claremont. 8 p.m. Aug. 11. Free. pomona.edu

‘The Seventh Seal’

The aforementioned Max von Sydow goes medieval in the aforementioned Ingmar Bergman’s fantastical 1957 fable about a knight returning home from the Crusades. In Swedish and Latin with English subtitles. Presented in 35 millimeter. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 6 p.m. Aug. 6. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

‘Tron’

A weekend-long celebration of this groundbreaking 1982 sci-fi adventure starring Jeff Bridges includes a pre-show panel discussion (Friday night screening only) and a double feature with the 2010 sequel “Tron: Legacy” (Saturday night only). El Capitan Theatre, 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Aug. 5 and 7; 10 a.m., 1 and 5 p.m. Aug. 6. $12. elcapitantheatre.com

‘Wattstax’

The Staple Singers, Rufus Thomas and other R&B greats take it to the stage at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in this 1973 concert doc hosted by Richard Pryor. UCLA Film & Television Archive, UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9. Free; no registration required. cinema.ucla.edu