Movie openings, Aug. 4

Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey star in an adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower” and Halle Berry returns in the thriller “Kidnap.” The dance documentary “Step” and “Hell or High Water” writer Taylor Sheridan’s directorial effort “Wind River,” starring Jeremy Renner, highlight limited releases.

Aug. 4

Armed Response A special-forces team investigates mysterious disappearances at an A.I.-powered top secret military compound. With Anne Heche. Written by Matt Savelloni. Directed by John Stockwell. (1:33) R.

The Battleship Island Near the end of World War II, a Korean independence activist plots to save his countrymen imprisoned by the Japanese as slave labor on the island of Hashima. With Hwang Jung-min, So Ji-sub, Song Joong-ki, Lee Jung-hyun. Written by Ryoo Seung-wan, Shin Kyoung-ill. Directed by Ryoo. In Korean with English subtitles. (2:12) NR.

Brave New Jersey Orson Welles’ 1938 "War of the Worlds" radio broadcast shakes up the denizens of a New Jersey town as they unite to battle the "alien" invaders. With Tony Hale, Anna Camp, Sam Jaeger. Written by Michael Dowling, Jody Lambert. Directed by Lambert. (1:31) NR.

Chronically Metropolitan Father and son writers discover that their fiction has a real-world impact on their romantic lives. With Shiloh Fernandez, Ashley Benson, Chris Noth, Mary-Louise Parker. Written by Nicholas Schutt. Directed by Xavier Manrique. (1:25) NR.

Columbus While staying in a small Indiana town, the son of a renowned architecture scholar develops a deep relationship with a young woman. With John Cho, Haley Lu Richardson, Michelle Forbes, Rory Culkin, Parker Posey. Written and directed by Kogonada. (1:40) NR.

The Dark Tower Based on Stephen King's series of novels about a young boy and a frontiersman knight on an interdimensional quest. With Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Taylor, Claudia Kim, Jackie Earle Haley. Written by Akiva Goldsman & Jeff Pinkner and Anders Thomas Jensen & Nikolaj Arcel. Directed by Arcel. (1:35) PG-13.

From the Land of the Moon Marion Cotillard stars a woman in post-World War II France trapped in an arranged marriage but dreaming of true love. With Louis Garrel, Àlex Brendemühl. Written by Nicole Garcia and Jacques Fieschi. Directed by Garcia. In French, Spanish and German with English subtitles. (2:00) R.

Fun Mom Dinner A night out for four women with little in common other than children turns into an alcohol and karaoke-fueled bonding moment. With Katie Aselton, Toni Collette, Bridget Everett, Molly Shannon. Written by Julie Rudd. Directed by Alethea Jones. (1:21) R.

The Girl Without Hands Hand-painted animation tells the story of a young girl who escapes from the Devil and perseveres despite his taking her hands. Voices of Anaïs Demoustier and Jérémie Elkaïm. Directed by Sébastien Laudenbach. In French with English subtitles. (1:20) NR.

Fred Hayes / The Weinstein Company Jeremy Renner in "Wind River." Jeremy Renner in "Wind River." (Fred Hayes / The Weinstein Company)

I Dream in Another Language A young linguist tries to reunite the last two speakers of an indigenous language, who have not spoken for decades. With Fernando Álvarez Rebeil, Eligio Meléndez, Manuel Poncelis, Fátima Molina. Written by Carlos Contreras. Directed by Ernesto Contreras. In Spanish with English Subtitles. (1:40) NR.

Icarus Filmmaker Bryan Fogel’s self-experimentation and its effect on his cycling performance leads him into the heart of the state-sponsored Russian Olympic doping scandal. Featuring Russian scientist Dr. Grigory Rodchenkov. (1:50) NR.

It's Not Dark Yet Documentary on Simon Fitzmaurice, an Irish filmmaker with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, as he directs his first feature film, "My Name is Emily." Narrated by Colin Farrell. Directed by Frankie Fenton. (1:18) NR.

Kidnap Halle Berry stars as a mother intent on rescuing her kidnapped son. With Sage Correa, Chris McGinn, Lew Temple. Written by Knate Gwaltney. Directed by Luis Prieto. (1:34) R.

Savage Dog A European boxer, held in a brutal Indochinese prison in 1959, seeks revenge on those preventing his release. With Scott Adkins, Keith David. Written and directed by Jesse V. Johnson. (1:34) NR.

68 Kill A simple plot to rip off a rich sugar daddy goes terribly wrong. With Matthew Gray Gubler, AnnaLynne McCord, Alisha Boe. Written and directed by Trent Haaga, Based on the novel by Bryan Smith. (1:33) NR.

Some Freaks A one-eyed boy falls in love with a plus-size girl, but the romance is challenged when she makes a transformative move. With Thomas Mann, Lily Mae Harrington, Ely Henry, Lachlan Buchanan, Marin Ireland.Written and directed by Ian MacAllister-McDonald. (1:37) NR.

Step Documentary follows the senior year of a Baltimore step dance team. Featuring Blessin Giraldo, Cori Grainger, Tayla Solomon, Gari McIntyre, Paula Dofat. Directed by Amanda Lipitz. (1:23) PG.

Wind River An experienced FBI agent teams with a local tracker to solve a young girl's murder on a Native American reservation. With Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Jon Bernthal. Written and directed by Taylor Sheridan. (1:50) R.

