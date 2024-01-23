The 2024 Oscar nominations: Live updates

The nominations for the 2024 Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday morning by actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid at the motion picture academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater, starting at 5:30 a.m. The nominations will stream live worldwide on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the film academy’s digital platforms (TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook), as well as airing on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

What movies got the most love? Who or what was snubbed? How did your favorites do? Check here for live updates as the nominations come in, and see how they compare with awards columnist Glenn Whipp’s final predictions.

The 96th Academy Awards will be presented March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.