The Moviegoer, Aug. 6-12

Rooftop Cinema Club Presents: Pedro Almodóvar Film Week Now that drive-ins have largely gone the way of the rotary phone, watching a movie while picnicking on a beach blanket in a park (or cemetery) has become a summer must-do for many. For those seeking a more elegant outdoor experience on a glamorous rooftop with deckchairs, wireless headphones, and even a glass of bubbly, the Montalbán Theatre in Hollywood may be the ticket. This week’s offerings include a slate of favorites from Spanish writer-director Pedro Almodóvar: Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (1988), Aug. 8; All About My Mother (1999), Aug. 9; Volver (2006), Aug. 10; Law of Desire (1987), Aug. 11; Live Flesh (1997), Aug. 12. Ricardo Montalbán Theatre, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. (323) 871-2420. Aug. 8-12. Rooftop opens at 6 p.m.; films start at 8 p.m. $19-$29. www.rooftopcinemaclub.com

Targets Director Peter Bogdanovich will be on hand for this screening of his first foray into feature film directing, the 1968 Roger Corman-produced thriller. In one of his last films, Boris Karloff stars an aging and disaffected horror film actor named Byron Orlok, while in a parallel story, Tim O’Kelly, a clean-cut Vietnam War veteran goes on a killing spree. The storylines collide when the men face off at a drive-in where one of Orlok’s horror classics is screening. Bogdanovich and an uncredited Sam Fuller wrote the screenplay based on a story by Bogdanovich and Polly Platt (who also did the production and costume design on the low-budget film). The Cinefamily, Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles. (323) 655-2510. Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m. $14; free for Cinefamily members. www.cinefamily.org

Sundance Next Fest 2017 This annual downtown festival opens on Aug. 10 with a 25th-anniversary screening of Quentin Tarantino’s 1992 gritty classic Reservoir Dogs. Tarantino will be on hand to receive the Vanguard Leadership Award. The rest of the festival will feature Los Angeles premieres of seven films from this year’s Sundance Film Festival including: Audience Award winner Gook (Aug. 12), which examines the friendship between two Korean-American brothers and an African-American girl against the backdrop of the 1992 L.A. riots; Gente-fied (Aug. 12), a topical look at the tensions caused by gentrification and resulting rent hikes in Boyle Heights; Grand Jury Prize-winning documentary Dina (Aug. 13), a tender love story between decorative sweatshirt enthusiast Dina, and her boyfriend Scott, who has Asperger Syndrome. Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, Los Angeles. (213) 623-3233. Opening night, Reservoir Dogs, Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., $35-$150; daily pass, $60-$120; weekend pass, $150-$300; individual screenings, $15-$25. The full schedule is available at: www.sundance.org

Arena Cinelounge Presents Batman: The Movie. Friends of the late Adam West including comedian Dana Gould, stuntman legend Vic Armstrong, and animator Frank Dietz will provide live commentary on the 1966 feature film, which was originally released in theaters just months after the debut of the campy but popular television series. The movie co-stars Burt Ward as Robin, Lee Meriwether as Catwoman, Cesar Romero as The Joker, and Burgess Meredith as The Penguin. And holy tailfins! One of the original Barris-built Batmobiles will be on display. Arena Cinelounge, 6464 Sunset Blvd., lobby level, Hollywood. (323) 924-1644. Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m. $25. www.arenascreen.com

Mune: Guardian of the Moon The tiny and humble forest faun Mune finds himself thrust into the role of guardian of the moon and then has to work with the comically pompous Sohone, guardian of the sun, to save their world from an imbalanced solar-lunar cycle in this charming animated feature. The 2014 French adventure-fable has been expertly dubbed into English with voice talents that include Rob Lowe, Patton Oswalt, and Ed Helms. In theaters one day only. Fathom Events and GKIDS present “Mune: Guardian of the Moon,” various theaters. Aug. 12. www.fathomevents.com

