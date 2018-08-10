The Moviegoer, Aug. 12-18

Acropolis Cinema In Milla, teenage lovers get by squatting in an abandoned house in a French fishing village until the baby-faced girl becomes pregnant and has a child. French-Armenian director Valérie Massadian made the 2017 film while a fellow at the Radcliffe-Harvard Film Study Center. Acropolis Cinema, Downtown Independent, 251 S. Main St., Los Angeles. Aug. 15, 8 p.m. $12.
Fil … mmm “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino’s 2009 melodrama of manners I Am Love is about a wealthy Italian family that gathers in their Milan abode to celebrate New Year’s Eve 1999. Frequent Guadagnino collaborator Tilda Swinton plays Emma, who finds herself drawn to a sensual chef. Metro Art, Union Station, North Patio, 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles. Aug. 17; food trucks at 5:30 p.m.; film, 8 p.m. Free.
Dennis Hopper: The Last Rebel The actor’s 1986 turn as a violent, gas-inhaling sadist in David Lynch’s surreal neo-noir Blue Velvet (along with his Oscar nomination the same year for “Hoosiers”) put his career back on track. That same year, Hopper was featured as the local crazy old dude in River’s Edge, a film which uncannily portends both the grunge era and Lynch’s “Twin Peaks.” Keanu Reeves, Ione Skye and Crispin Glover (never better) star as teens who remain largely indifferent when one of their peers is murdered in a rural Northern California town. Director Tim Hunter and actor Tom Bower will introduce the movie. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456. Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m. $8-$12. The series will run Aug. 16-20.
Japan Film Festival The 13th annual event featuring cinema depicting contemporary Japan kicks off on Aug 18: blank 13, 11 a.m.; “Oh Lucy!” (a feature version starring Josh Hartnett opened earlier this year), “JAP,” “Rice Ball” and other short films, 1 p.m.; black comedy The Scythian Lamb, 3:20 p.m.; the comedy-horror One Cut of the Dead, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19: Lost in Ramen, 11 a.m.; Forgive Don’t Forget, 1:20 p.m.; We Are X, a rock documentary about a popular glam-punk-rock band, 3:05 p.m.; Hee, 5:20 p.m. Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., Los Angeles. The festival will also screen films at Newport Beach Higashi Honganji, 254 Victoria St., Costa Mesa, although times will differ. $15 for each screening. Day and weekend passes available.
Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Director Robert Zemeckis’ 1988 live-action/animated ‘toon noir sits somewhere between “Chinatown” and “L.A. Confidential” as a great LA movie covering an array of still topical issues such as gentrification, classism, and public transportation ordeals. Lots of cameos from beloved characters of yore such as Betty Boop, Flip the Frog and Little Lulu. Journalist and public policy expert Jim Newton will introduce the film. Autry Museum, Wells Fargo Theater, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, (323) 667-2000. Aug. 18, 1:30 p.m. 1:30 p.m. Free with museum admission. Reservations recommended.
